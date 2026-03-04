LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 10 off 8 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: X)
Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 4, 2026 20:47:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

South Africa and New Zealand lock horns with each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Kolkata. Batting first, the Proteas didn’t really have a great start to the proceedings. New Zealand got early breakthrough after Quinton de Kock was sent back by Cole McConchie for 10 off 8. The side was left tottering at 77/5. 

South Africa have had a good run in the tournament after they clinched win in all the matches in the Group Stage as well Super 8s. The Proteas have stamped their authority in this T20 World Cup 2026 and made a place into the semifinals after beating some big guns like India and West Indies. While South Africa put up a dominant show in the competition, Quinton de Kock’s form has been a concern. 

Quinton de Kock’s Form

The wicket-keeper batter hasn’t been in the greatest of forms in the T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa began the campaign against Canada where Quinton de Kock could only manage 25. The Proteas eventually posted 213/4 in 20 overs and then restricted the opposition to 156/8 to win the match 57 runs. 

De Kock then got among some runs after he notched up a fifty against Afghanistan. South Africa eventually won the match after two Super Overs. 

South Africa were then up against New Zealand and then needed to chase down 176. While South Africa went over the line by 7 wickets, De Kock could only manage to score 20 off 14. He was cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson. The left-hander’s outing against UAE was also a forgettable as he scored 14 while he was undone for 6 against India in the Super 8 fixture. 

De Kock did get some runs against West Indies in the next match as he scored 47 off 24. South Africa chased down 177 by 9 wickets before getting dismissed for 0 against Zimbabwe. 

Also Read: Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: New Zealand vs South Africaquinton-de-kockSA vs NZt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

LATEST NEWS

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

‘Unprecedented Turnout Of Mourners’: Iran Postpones Khamenei Funeral, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported

Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

QUICK LINKS