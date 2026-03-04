Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

In a massive turn around, Pakistan have dropped Babar Azam from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting March 11. The side will be led by Shaheen Afridi and experienced players like Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shan Masood have also been included in the side.

Babar had scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 77.16 in 17 ODIs. While he scored a hundred in the last ODI against Sri Lanka, the right-handed batter had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan have also dropped Fakhar Zaman from the squad, who scored a half-century in the last ODI. Apart from the two batters, Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah have also been omitted from the squad.

Babar Azam’s Recent Form

In four innings, Babar only managed to score 91 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. While Shadab Khan and Usman Khan were promoted up the order ahead of Babar against Namibia, Pakistan’s Super 8 clash against New Zealand was washed out.

Pakistan’s Run in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage. After their match against the Kiwis was washed out, Pakistan suffered a defeat against England. New Zealand on the other side, defeated Sri Lanka but lost to England leaving them at three points.

Pakistan then needed to restrict Sri Lanka at 147 while defending 213. The bowlers started off the proceedings well but Dasun Shanaka’ late surge took Sri Lanka past 147-run mark, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament. Shanaka hit an unbeaten 76 off 31 but failed to take his side over the line as Sri Lanka only managed 207/6. The right-handed batter hit Shaheen Afridi for 22 runs in the final over when they needed 28. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan notched up a brilliant hundred.

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

