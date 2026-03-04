MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been fined INR 1000 for overspeeding in Ranchi after his vehicle was caught violating traffic norms. Dhoni was issued an e-challan was issued under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been sweating it out in the nets for the 2026 season of the cash-rich league. There have been videos that have gone viral on social media of Dhoni’s practice sessions.

The Chennai Super Kings officially kick-started its pre-season camp ahead of the 2026 edition on Sunday. The team is training at the team’s High Performance Centre in Navalur under assistant coaches S. Sriram and Rajeev Kumar.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy five times under Dhoni’s captaincy. Earlier, he had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 IPL season but a forgettable run under the left-handed all-rounder forced the franchise to move back to Dhoni.

Later, right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed the skipper of the side ahead of the 2024 season. CSK haven’t won the trophy under Gaikwad.

IPL 2026 Schedule to be Announced in Two Phases

The tournament is slated to begin on March 28. The schedule of the league is likely to be out in two phases. According to a report by Cricbuzz, fans can expect the announcement on 6th or 7th March. The BCCI has decided to announce the schedule in two phases due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

Key Highlights of Phase 1:

Duration: The first phase is expected to cover the first 13 to 14 days of the tournament (approximately 20–25 matches).

The Opener: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to kick off the season.

The Venue: While Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the likely venue for the opener, the BCCI is keeping a close eye on stadium readiness following the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The second phase of the schedule, containing the remaining fixtures and the playoff dates, will only be released once there is absolute clarity on the election calendar.

