LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

An e-challan was issued under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act after the city’s traffic monitoring system recorded the speed violation near his residence.

MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)
MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 4, 2026 16:38:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been fined INR 1000 for overspeeding in Ranchi after his vehicle was caught violating traffic norms. Dhoni was issued an e-challan was issued under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been sweating it out in the nets for the 2026 season of the cash-rich league. There have been videos that have gone viral on social media of Dhoni’s practice sessions. 

The Chennai Super Kings officially kick-started its pre-season camp ahead of the 2026 edition on Sunday. The team is training at the team’s High Performance Centre in Navalur under assistant coaches S. Sriram and Rajeev Kumar.

You Might Be Interested In

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy five times under Dhoni’s captaincy. Earlier, he had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 IPL season but a forgettable run under the left-handed all-rounder forced the franchise to move back to Dhoni.

Later, right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed the skipper of the side ahead of the 2024 season. CSK haven’t won the trophy under Gaikwad.

IPL 2026 Schedule to be Announced in Two Phases

The tournament is slated to begin on March 28. The schedule of the league is likely to be out in two phases. According to a report by Cricbuzz, fans can expect the announcement on 6th or 7th March. The BCCI has decided to announce the schedule in two phases due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. 

Key Highlights of Phase 1:

Duration: The first phase is expected to cover the first 13 to 14 days of the tournament (approximately 20–25 matches).

The Opener: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to kick off the season.

The Venue: While Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the likely venue for the opener, the BCCI is keeping a close eye on stadium readiness following the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The second phase of the schedule, containing the remaining fixtures and the playoff dates, will only be released once there is absolute clarity on the election calendar.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March In Two Different Phases

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingscskindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026ms dhoni

RELATED News

EPL: Wolves Shock Liverpool at Molineux — Will Arne Slot’s Side Miss Out on UEFA Champions League Qualification?

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

LATEST NEWS

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

Did One Strike Change The War? Iran Hits Radar ‘Nerve Centre’ At Al-Udeid Airbase In Qatar As Missiles Rain Down On US Military Assets Across West Asia

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

Iran Denies Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as Successor After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Amid Israel-Iran War- Here’s What We Know

How US Used Claude AI In Strikes Against Iran? Why US Military Still Use Anthropic’s AI Tool Despite Trump’s Recent Ban?

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues 30 Sailors From Iranian Warship ‘IRIS Dena’ Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Who Is Jay Bhattacharya? Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Stranded In Dubai, Father’s Plea Sparks Panic After He Deletes Post, Fans Rush To Speculate

Who Is Ramrao Wadkute? Former NCP MLC Who Quit After Missing Out On Vidhan Sabha Ticket Is Now BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay
MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay
MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay
MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

QUICK LINKS