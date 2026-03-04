IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March In Two Different Phases: Report

IPL 2026: The wait is almost over for millions of cricket fans as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to lift the curtain on the IPL 2026 schedule. Following a virtual meeting held on Monday, 2nd March, the IPL Governing Council has officially given the “green signal” to release the fixtures for the 19th edition. According to a report by Cricbuzz, fans can expect the announcement on 6th or 7th March. However, as the headline suggests, there is a significant twist in the rollout.

The Two-Phase Strategy

Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, the BCCI has decided to release the schedule in two phases. This “staggered” approach is a calculated move to avoid logistical nightmares and security clashes. With state police forces expected to be heavily deployed for election duties, the BCCI cannot finalize matches in cities like Kolkata and Chennai until the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirms the polling dates.

Key Highlights of Phase 1:

IPL 2026 Schedule Of Phase 2

The tournament is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 28, 2026, with the grand finale set for May 31. The second phase of the schedule, containing the remaining fixtures and the playoff dates, will only be released once there is absolute clarity on the election calendar.

By splitting the announcement, the Governing Council ensures that the league remains in India rather than moving to an overseas venue, a strategy previously successful during the 2019 and 2024 election years.