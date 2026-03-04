IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

IPL 2026: The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have finally ended the long-standing uncertainty regarding their home base for the upcoming season on Tuesday, March 3. While the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain their primary fortress, there is a massive geographical twist: the team will play a portion of their home games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur—a staggering 1,293 km away from Bengaluru.

The Return to the Fortress

Following the tragic stampede during the 2025 title celebrations, which claimed 11 lives, the Chinnaswamy Stadium had been under a strict hiatus. However, after months of safety audits, infrastructure upgrades, and a “green signal” from the Karnataka State Government and local police, cricket is officially returning to Bengaluru.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon expressed his relief, stating that the stadium is central to the team’s identity and that the fans “deserve to watch their team compete at home.”

Why Raipur?

Despite the clearance for Chinnaswamy, RCB will still travel to Raipur for two of their seven home matches. This move is not due to safety concerns but rather a “prior commitment” made by the franchise to the Chhattisgarh government during the period when the Bengaluru venue’s future was still in limbo.

Raipur is no stranger to the IPL, having previously hosted matches for the Delhi franchise and even a memorable Virat Kohli masterclass back in 2016.

Venue-Wise Home Match Breakdown

As per the latest reports, the 2026 home campaign for the champions will be split as follows:

Venue Number of Matches Key Notes M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 5 Matches Expected to host the IPL 2026 Opener on March 28/29 and possibly the Final. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium 2 Matches Set to host high-octane “home” fixtures in the middle of the season.

With the squad set to assemble in Bengaluru on March 15 and the “Unbox” event scheduled a week before the opener, the stage is set for a historic title defense across two different states.