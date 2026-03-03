LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

Virat Kohli has represented RCB since the league’s inception in 2008 and captained the side in 143 matches between 2011 and 2023.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 3, 2026 16:11:58 IST

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their long wait of adding the IPL trophy in the cabinet. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings in the final in the last edition. Virat Kohli stepped down after IPL 2023, with Faf du Plessis succeeding him. However, ahead of the mega auction, the franchise opted for a reset, releasing du Plessis and then appointing Rajat Patidar as captain.

RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat revealed that Kohli is always ready to step forward and lead. “Andy (Flower) and I met him (Kohli) in London not long after the 2024 season and talked about that (captaincy). He’s always ready to step forward and lead. He doesn’t need a second invitation,” Bobat said on the RCB podcast.

“But we spoke at that stage about how this decision is not just about us three as people. It’s about RCB more broadly as a franchise – its leadership, maybe even beyond us. We might not be here and Rajat might be continuing as captain. So, it’s a moment in time where we have to take that responsibility quite seriously,” he added.

Bobat further added that having Kohli back as the skipper would have been an easy route but the franchise needs to have a long-term plan. 

“The easy thing would have been to say, ‘Virat, do you mind filling in and taking up the captaincy?’ But then you’re just kicking a decision down the road. At some point, we can’t be dependent on Virat all the time. Virat’s a bright guy. He got it really quickly. He said, ‘Let’s think about some of these other individuals. But if you need someone, then obviously I can do it,'” he said.

As per reports, RCB will begin their title defence on March 28. The schedule of the IPL 2026 season is yet to be announced. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father’s Demise — ‘You Are Not Alone’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 4:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: home-hero-pos-9IPL 2026Rajat PatidarrcbRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

QUICK LINKS