Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father's Demise — 'You Are Not Alone' | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father’s Demise — ‘You Are Not Alone’ | WATCH

Gautam Gambhir backed Rinku Singh after his father’s death, urging India to embrace pressure. India beat West Indies by five wickets, with Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 sealing a semifinal clash against England.

Rinku Singh, Gautam Gambhir (Image Credits : X)
Rinku Singh, Gautam Gambhir (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 3, 2026 15:57:35 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father's Demise — 'You Are Not Alone' | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional and motivating message for Rinku Singh ahead of the team’s crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match came at a very difficult time for Rinku, who had just lost his father, Khanchand Singh, to fourth-stage cancer. His father passed away in Greater Noida, and the funeral was held in Aligarh, where Rinku performed the last rites before rejoining the squad.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, Gambhir addressed Rinku during the team huddle. He acknowledged the strength it took for the young batter to return to national duty in such circumstances. Gambhir assured him that he was not alone and that the entire team stood firmly beside him. He encouraged Rinku to stay strong and reminded him of the collective support within the dressing room.

Gambhir then turned his attention to the full squad, speaking about handling pressure in big matches. He made it clear that pressure is part of international cricket, especially in knockout-style games, and urged the players not to hide from it. Instead, he asked them to embrace the challenge, stay positive, and make brave decisions whenever they felt under pressure. He emphasised enjoying the game, playing with courage, and taking pride in representing the country. 

India responded strongly on the field, securing a thrilling five-wicket victory over the West Indies in their final Super 8 match. Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 97 not out to guide the team into the semifinals. With that win, India booked a high-stakes semifinal clash against England, who topped Super 8 Group 2 after winning all three of their matches.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS