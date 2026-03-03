‘India Final Nahi Khelega’: Mohammad Amir Predicts IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Winner

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has once again shared his views on India’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, after his earlier prediction proved wrong. Amir had confidently said that India would not reach the semifinals following their defeat to South Africa. However, back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side secure a place in the last four. His earlier comments led to heavy trolling on social media.

Speaking on a Pakistani TV show, Amir made a fresh prediction, saying he still does not consider India favourites to win the tournament. According to him, India has not played consistent cricket so far. He pointed out issues in fielding, claiming the team dropped multiple catches and looked sloppy on the field.

Amir also criticised the bowling unit, saying that apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the other bowlers have been expensive. He mentioned that Hardik Pandya conceded 40 runs in four overs and said big teams tend to attack spinners in knockout matches. He added that teams in the semifinals are usually strong against spin, which could be a concern for India. India is set to face England in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Amir also raised questions about a controversial moment during India’s match against the West Indies. In the 12th over, Shimron Hetmyer attempted a big shot off Bumrah but was caught behind by Sanju Samson. The on-field umpire gave him out, and although Hetmyer reviewed the decision, replays suggested there was contact with the bat.

Amir, however, felt the decision was debatable. He said that if Hetmyer had stayed longer and West Indies had posted a total around 220 or 230, India might have been knocked out. Despite India reaching the semifinals, Amir remains unconvinced about their chances of going all the way.

Also Read: IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes