Home > Sports > IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India's T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

India is all set to play England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here are all the records, including Team India's record, Most Runs, Most wickets, and Most Catches.

IND vs ENG: India's record at the Wankhede Stadium (Image Credits: X)
IND vs ENG: India's record at the Wankhede Stadium (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:09:32 IST

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

India will take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5. With a place in the final at stake, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Both teams have won six of their seven matches so far and will be eager to give their best.

India has reached three T20 World Cup finals and won two of them. England also has two titles from three final appearances. The last time England played a T20 World Cup final was in 2022, when they beat India in the semifinal. India, meanwhile, reached the final in 2024 after defeating England in the semis.

India began their title defence in Mumbai on February 7 against the USA. Now, they return to the same ground for a crucial knockout match. Ahead of the India–England semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, here’s a detailed look at India’s complete T20I record at the Wankhede Stadium. The second semifinal between India and England will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Overall Record

  • Matches: 7

  • Wins: 5

  • Losses: 2

Team Performances

  • Highest total: 247/9 in 20 overs vs England (Feb 2, 2025)

  • Lowest total: 161/9 in 20 overs vs USA (Feb 7, 2026)

  • Biggest win (by runs): 150-run victory vs England (Feb 2, 2025)

  • Biggest win (by wickets): 5-wicket win vs Sri Lanka (Dec 24, 2017)

  • Biggest defeat (by wickets): 7-wicket loss vs West Indies (March 31, 2016)

  • Smallest win (by runs): 2-run win vs Sri Lanka (Jan 3, 2023)

Batting Records

  • Most runs: 197 runs in 3 matches by Virat Kohli.

  • Highest score: 135 off 54 balls by Abhishek Sharma vs England (Feb 2, 2025)

  • Highest average: 197.00 by Virat Kohli (197 runs in 3 matches)

  • Highest strike rate (min 50 balls): 245.45 by Abhishek Sharma (135 runs in 2 matches)

  • Most 100s: 1 century in 2 matches by Abhishek Sharma

  • Most 50s: 2 half-centuries in 3 matches by Virat Kohli

  • Most sixes: 13 in 2 matches by Abhishek Sharma

  • Most sixes in a match: 13 sixes by Abhishek Sharma during his 135 vs England

  • Most ducks: One each by Piyush Chawla, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube

Bowling Records

  • Most wickets: 5 wickets in 2 matches by Mohammed Shami

  • Best bowling figures: 4/22 in 4 overs by Shivam Mavi vs Sri Lanka (Jan 3, 2023)

Fielding & Other Records

  • Most dismissals: 2 (1 catch, 1 stumping) in 2 matches by Ishan Kishan

  • Most catches: 4 catches in 5 matches by Hardik Pandya.

  • Most matches as captain: 2 each by MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav

  • Most wins as captain: 2 wins in 2 matches for Suryakumar Yadav.

  • Highest partnership: 135 runs for the first wicket between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma vs West Indies (Dec 11, 2019)

  • Most matches: 5 T20Is by Hardik Pandya

India last played a T20I at Wankhede on February 7, 2026, against the United States of America and won by 29 runs.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:03 PM IST
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

QUICK LINKS