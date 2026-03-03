LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AFC Asian Cup 2026: Iran Women’s Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem Amid Political Turmoil | WATCH

Iran-US war: Iran’s women’s football team stood silent during their national anthem before their AFC Women’s Asian Cup clash against South Korea, a gesture widely seen as a silent protest amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

Iran-US tensions : Iran Women Team (Image Credits :X)
Iran-US tensions : Iran Women Team (Image Credits :X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 3, 2026 11:25:50 IST

The Iranian women’s football team sent out a strong message before kicking off their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign in Australia. Ahead of their opening match against South Korea, the players chose not to sing the national anthem of Iran’s Islamic regime, making a silent but powerful statement on a global stage.

When the anthem played, the team stood in line as usual, but their silence spoke volumes. It was a moment that quickly drew attention, especially given the political backdrop and the risks often associated with such gestures. While the result on the pitch did not go in their favour — South Korea secured a 3-0 victory thanks to two goals from Kim Hye-ri and another from Choe Yu-ri — the focus for many shifted beyond football. The Iranian players’ act of defiance was widely seen as one of courage and conviction.

Iran’s women’s football team chose not to sing their national anthem before their opening match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on the Gold Coast. The decision came after a weekend of military attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, which has left tensions high back home.

As the anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehr-e Khavaran, played inside the stadium, the players and coach stood silently. None of them was seen singing or mouthing the words. Their faces remained calm and serious in what was a quiet and emotional moment before kick-off. On the field, South Korea proved too strong and won the match 3-0. The 2022 runners-up controlled the game from start to finish, while Iran struggled to keep up. Despite the loss, the Iranian players showed determination and focus throughout the match.

Iran’s coach, Marziyeh Jafari, avoided questions about the recent military strikes and reports surrounding the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The team has chosen not to speak publicly about the situation in their country and is trying to concentrate only on football. The scene was very different from last year, when the team saluted the current Iranian flag during an Asian Cup qualifier. This time, a group of supporters in the stands waved the older flag that was used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS