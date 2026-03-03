LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals feature reserve days, extra time provisions and a minimum 10-over rule. If rain persists across both days, the higher-ranked Super Eights team advances to the final.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 3, 2026 10:50:26 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is heading into its final stage, with the semi-finals set to begin on Wednesday. Defending champions India booked their spot after a superb run chase against the West Indies in the Super Eights. They will now face two-time winners England, while unbeaten South Africa takes on New Zealand in the other semi-final.

With rain having already affected a few matches in the tournament, fans are concerned about possible disruptions during the knockouts. To avoid unfair eliminations, the ICC has scheduled reserve days for both semi-finals and the final.

Semi-Final Schedule & Reserve Days

Match Teams Date and Time Reserve Date  and Time Venue
Semi Final 1 South Africa  vs New Zealand  March 4 (7:00 PM) March 5 (3:00 PM) Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Semi Final 2 India vs England March 5 (7:00 PM) March 6 (7:00 PM) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Final TBD vs TBD March 8 (7:00 PM) March 9 (7:00 PM) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Reserve Day Rules Explained

  • Semi-finals will have 90 minutes of extra time on the original day and 120 minutes on the reserve day.

  • The final will have 120 minutes of extra time on both days.

  • A minimum of 10 overs per side is required to produce a result.

  • If rain stops play, the match will continue on the reserve day from the exact point it was halted.

  • If the reserve day is also washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super Eights standings will qualify for the final.

With these rules in place, the ICC aims to ensure a fair outcome as the tournament reaches its climax.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Tags: ind vs eng, NZ vs SA, t20 world cup 2026, T20 world cup semifinals

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

