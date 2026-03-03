T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is heading into its final stage, with the semi-finals set to begin on Wednesday. Defending champions India booked their spot after a superb run chase against the West Indies in the Super Eights. They will now face two-time winners England, while unbeaten South Africa takes on New Zealand in the other semi-final.
With rain having already affected a few matches in the tournament, fans are concerned about possible disruptions during the knockouts. To avoid unfair eliminations, the ICC has scheduled reserve days for both semi-finals and the final.
𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 🤩
The #T20WorldCup 2026 semi-finals are locked 🔒
More details➡️ https://t.co/0UKXfuke7c pic.twitter.com/IxJeZvr5M3
— ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2026
Semi-Final Schedule & Reserve Days
|Match
|Teams
|Date and Time
|Reserve Date and Time
|Venue
|Semi Final 1
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|March 4 (7:00 PM)
|March 5 (3:00 PM)
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Semi Final 2
|India vs England
|March 5 (7:00 PM)
|March 6 (7:00 PM)
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|March 8 (7:00 PM)
|March 9 (7:00 PM)
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TEAM INDIA has arrived in Mumbai
The team is here for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
Fans across the country, get ready to cheer, show your energy, and send all your love…….See more pic.twitter.com/Q13nXxKs3R
— 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐑 𝐊𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋 (@KumarkamalAld) March 3, 2026
Reserve Day Rules Explained
-
Semi-finals will have 90 minutes of extra time on the original day and 120 minutes on the reserve day.
-
The final will have 120 minutes of extra time on both days.
-
A minimum of 10 overs per side is required to produce a result.
-
If rain stops play, the match will continue on the reserve day from the exact point it was halted.
-
If the reserve day is also washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super Eights standings will qualify for the final.
With these rules in place, the ICC aims to ensure a fair outcome as the tournament reaches its climax.
Also Read: Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final