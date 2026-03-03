Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson could face disciplinary action ahead of India’s high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England after reportedly breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. His celebration has come under scrutiny, with the ICC expected to take a call soon.

Sanju Samson could face reprimand from the ICC Code of Conduct. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Sanju Samson could face reprimand from the ICC Code of Conduct. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 3, 2026 09:56:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson became the talk of the town following his match-winning knock against the West Indies in Super 8. The right-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs, powering India to a win and booking their spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson’s celebration, too, remained the focal point after the win. The wicketkeeper described it as ‘emotional’. However, as it turns out, the 31-year-old could land in trouble for his actions after the win.

Sanju Samson breaches ICC Code of Conduct

After hitting the winning boundary, Samson fell to his knees. Before falling to his knees, Samson threw his helmet. Throwing a helmet could result in breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. 

You Might Be Interested In

Possible penalties against Sanju Samson

Penalties are applied at the discretion of the ICC Match Referee. Former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath was the match referee during the clash between India and the West Indies. For Level 1 breaches like these, Samson could face a penalty of 50% of his match fee, along with being handed one to two demerit points. 

Will Samson be banned from the India vs England clash?

A player could face a suspension from the ICC if they accumulate four or more demerit points within the span of 24 months. While Samson’s demerit points are still unknown, there is a high chance that the keeper-batter could face a ban from the knockout clash. 

Who will replace Samson?

If Samson does indeed get a ban from the high-stakes encounter against England, he could be replaced by Rinku Singh. Rinku has missed the last two games for the Men in Blue. However, the left-handed batter could slot in the middle order with Tilak Varma taking back his place at number three. Ishan Kishan would join Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order if Samson goes on to get a ban from the ICC.

Also Read: ‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 9:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccicc-code-of-conductindiasanju samsonSanju Samson BanSanju Samson Celebrationwest indies

RELATED News

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Who Will Be Pakistan’s Next T20I Captain? Shahid Afridi Backs Star Batter As Salman Ali Agha’s Replacement

LATEST NEWS

Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Middle East War: 3 Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast As Oil Tankers Go Up In Flames, Nearly 20 Injured Across West Asia

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

‘We Knew Tehran Like Jerusalem’:  How Mossad Hacked Tehran’s Traffic Cameras, Tracked Khamenei For Years, & Then Rained 30 Bombs – Inside The Chilling Operation That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

US Targets Iran’s Missile and Naval Threats as Tehran Retaliates, Rubio Confirms ‘Mission is to Destroy Their Ballistic Missile Capabilities,’ Escalating Middle East Tensions

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

QUICK LINKS