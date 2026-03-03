Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson became the talk of the town following his match-winning knock against the West Indies in Super 8. The right-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs, powering India to a win and booking their spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson’s celebration, too, remained the focal point after the win. The wicketkeeper described it as ‘emotional’. However, as it turns out, the 31-year-old could land in trouble for his actions after the win.

Sanju Samson breaches ICC Code of Conduct

After hitting the winning boundary, Samson fell to his knees. Before falling to his knees, Samson threw his helmet. Throwing a helmet could result in breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Possible penalties against Sanju Samson

Penalties are applied at the discretion of the ICC Match Referee. Former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath was the match referee during the clash between India and the West Indies. For Level 1 breaches like these, Samson could face a penalty of 50% of his match fee, along with being handed one to two demerit points.

Will Samson be banned from the India vs England clash?

A player could face a suspension from the ICC if they accumulate four or more demerit points within the span of 24 months. While Samson’s demerit points are still unknown, there is a high chance that the keeper-batter could face a ban from the knockout clash.

Who will replace Samson?

If Samson does indeed get a ban from the high-stakes encounter against England, he could be replaced by Rinku Singh. Rinku has missed the last two games for the Men in Blue. However, the left-handed batter could slot in the middle order with Tilak Varma taking back his place at number three. Ishan Kishan would join Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order if Samson goes on to get a ban from the ICC.

