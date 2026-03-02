LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead ayatollah ali khamenei Hussein Makled MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

Outrage erupts as Indian cricketer Sanju Samson faces racist abuse on X after his match-winning 97* in the T20 World Cup 2026. Congress Kerala demands immediate action from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw against the "Dark Forces" slur. Read the full story on the national hero's heroics and the fight against vile online racism.

Dark Forces- Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics, Congress Kerala Seeks Action. Photo: ICC- X
Dark Forces- Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics, Congress Kerala Seeks Action. Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 2, 2026 20:04:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

In a shocking turn of events, the euphoria following India’s entry into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals has been marred by an online hostility. Sanju Samson, the architect of India’s thrilling victory over the West Indies with a match-winning 97*, has become the target of disgusting racist abuse on social media.

The controversy erupted shortly after Samson’s heroics at Eden Gardens on Sunday, March 1. An account on X (formerly Twitter) sparked national outrage by posting a photograph of the wicketkeeper-batter with the caption: “Dark forces can defeat dark forces! Well played Sanju Samson.” The comment, which explicitly demeans Samson’s skin tone, quickly went viral, drawing sharp condemnation. 

Congress Kerala Demands Accountability

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has taken a formidable stand against the cyber-bullying of the state’s sporting icon. In a strongly worded statement on X, Congress Kerala described the remarks as “vile” and “un-Indian.”

You Might Be Interested In

“This kind of vile racism has absolutely no place in India. We urge @AshwiniVaishnaw to take immediate action against the person behind the account who posted this disgusting comment targeting Sanju Samson, the pride of Kerala.”

The party further emphasized that insulting a national hero who just carried the weight of the country’s aspirations on the global stage is not just a personal attack but an affront to the spirit of the game.

IND vs ENG In Focus 

Despite the “dark forces” attempting to overshadow his achievement, Samson remains focused on the upcoming semi-final against England in Mumbai. His performances England in recent T20Is are not that great, but finally he has got his mojo back and once again high hopes will be pinned on him, when he takes the field at the Wankhede. However, the pressure is now on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure that such “vile conduct” does not go unpunished in the digital era.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Congress Keralaind vs wiIndia vs West IndiesRacismsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Sanju Samson To Fail Against England? India Star’s Worrying Record Surfaces Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semis

‘Shimron Hetmyer Was Not Out!’ – Mohammad Amir Stirs ‘cheating’ Debate After India Prove His T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction Wrong

IND vs AFG Series: India To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh Dies Of Injuries From US‑Israeli Strikes Days After Iran Supreme Leader Assassination

Who Is Bindu Alias Urmila? TV Actor Who Brutally Killed Her Live-In Partner With Lover’s Help In Chilling Bengaluru Love Triangle Case

Who Was Hussein Makled? IDF Claims Hezbollah Intelligence Chief Killed Following Overnight Strikes On Lebanon As Middle East Tensions Rise

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Kerala Board Postpones SSLC, Plus Two Exams in Gulf Amid Middle East Security Crisis

Is Claude Down? Days After Trump’s Ban, Anthropic’s AI Chatbot Faces Outage; Hundreds Of Users Report Issues

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

‘Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’: IDF Warns Hezbollah After Lebanon Strikes As Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes

First Indian Casualty In Middle East Tensions As Drone Boat Strikes ‘MKD VYOM’ Oil Tanker Near Oman- What We Know About The Crew Member Killed?

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action
‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action
‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action
‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

QUICK LINKS