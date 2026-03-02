‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

In a shocking turn of events, the euphoria following India’s entry into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals has been marred by an online hostility. Sanju Samson, the architect of India’s thrilling victory over the West Indies with a match-winning 97*, has become the target of disgusting racist abuse on social media.

The controversy erupted shortly after Samson’s heroics at Eden Gardens on Sunday, March 1. An account on X (formerly Twitter) sparked national outrage by posting a photograph of the wicketkeeper-batter with the caption: “Dark forces can defeat dark forces! Well played Sanju Samson.” The comment, which explicitly demeans Samson’s skin tone, quickly went viral, drawing sharp condemnation.

Congress Kerala Demands Accountability

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has taken a formidable stand against the cyber-bullying of the state’s sporting icon. In a strongly worded statement on X, Congress Kerala described the remarks as “vile” and “un-Indian.”

“This kind of vile racism has absolutely no place in India. We urge @AshwiniVaishnaw to take immediate action against the person behind the account who posted this disgusting comment targeting Sanju Samson, the pride of Kerala.”

This kind of vile racism has absolutely no place in India. We urge @AshwiniVaishnaw to take immediate action against the person behind the account who posted this disgusting comment targeting Sanju Samson, the pride of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/uVlVr1PNbN — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 2, 2026

The party further emphasized that insulting a national hero who just carried the weight of the country’s aspirations on the global stage is not just a personal attack but an affront to the spirit of the game.

IND vs ENG In Focus

Despite the “dark forces” attempting to overshadow his achievement, Samson remains focused on the upcoming semi-final against England in Mumbai. His performances England in recent T20Is are not that great, but finally he has got his mojo back and once again high hopes will be pinned on him, when he takes the field at the Wankhede. However, the pressure is now on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure that such “vile conduct” does not go unpunished in the digital era.