Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

Ahead of the Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, Netherlands spinner Roelof van der Merwe opened up about playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) along side Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag.

Virat Kohli and Roelof van der Merwe have played together in RCB. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and Roelof van der Merwe have played together in RCB. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 6, 2026 18:42:32 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

At 41, Roelof van der Merwe is set to feature in yet another World Cup. The left-arm spinner, who began his international career with South Africa before switching to the Netherlands, recently reflected on his “glamorous” Indian Premier League (IPL) journey and his love for India in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be part of teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Even back then, the Indian Premier League was a glamorous tournament and everyone wanted to be part of it. Playing alongside players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, and Anil Kumble was incredibly special. Those experiences were absolutely priceless,” he said.

Van der Merwe also praised India’s deep-rooted passion for cricket, calling it unmatched anywhere in the world. “Cricket in India is on another level altogether. The love people have for the game is unbelievable, and the support you receive wherever you go is incredible,” he added.



Sharing some lighter moments, the veteran all-rounder spoke fondly about his favourite off-field experience in the country. “One of my favourite things about coming to India has to be the high-speed tuk-tuk rides. I love them. Racing through traffic is such a thrill, and it’s definitely one of the most fun parts of being here,” he said with a smile.

The left-arm bowler also highlighted the challenges of subcontinental conditions, despite the squad’s prior experience.

“Many of our players have played World Cups here before, including the 50-over tournament, but conditions are always unique. It’s not just the pitches — the heat and humidity, especially in places like Chennai, make a huge difference,” he explained.

The left-arm bowler added that although many players in the squad have experience of playing World Cups in the subcontinent, the conditions this time around are still quite different. He explained that arriving early has played an important role in helping the team adjust.

“A lot of players in our squad have played World Cups in this part of the world before, including the 50-over World Cup, but the conditions here are always unique. It’s not just about the pitches or the size of the grounds. The heat and humidity—especially in places like Chennai—are major factors, and those are things you simply can’t fully prepare for back home,” he said.

He stressed the importance of early preparation, saying, “That’s why arriving early, training hard, and getting used to the conditions is so important. Feeling the heat now will help us when the World Cup begins.”

Netherlands will begin the T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan in Colombo on Saturday. 

Also Read: “Indian Mentality” Makes India Favourites For Title, Says Suryakumar Yadav

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 6:42 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

