Home > Sports > Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams

Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams

Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 04:15:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 8 (ANI): The highly anticipated match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was announced on Monday in a ceremony that took place in Chennai.

The World Cup, which, for the very first time, will see participation from 24 teams from around the world, will be played in the cities of Chennai and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India, from 28 November to 10 December 2025, as per a release from FIH.

Ceremony that took place in presence of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Atulya Misra – IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Chief Executive Officer / Member Secretary Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J. Manoharan.

Title holders Germany will take on South Africa for an exciting opening match in Madurai! The hosts, India, will start their Junior World Cup campaign against Chile in Chennai.

The pools for the competition were revealed earlier this year on 28 June as follows:

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

Speaking at the ceremony, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “The launch of the match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 marks another exciting milestone on our journey to this prestigious event. For the first time in FIH history, the Junior World Cup will feature 24 teams, which is a major milestone achieved under the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy. Not only does this underline the global growth and inclusivity of hockey, but it also gives the emerging hockey nations an opportunity to compete with the top established teams. At the heart of this tournament are the athletes – the brightest young talents from across the world – who will showcase their passion, determination, and skill on the global stage. This is where future stars of international hockey will take their first steps toward greatness, inspiring millions of fans and the next generation of players. I’m sure Tamil Nadu, with its rich culture and love for hockey, will provide a truly exceptional backdrop for this celebration of youth, skill, and international friendship. We look forward to welcoming teams, officials, and supporters to what promises to be an unforgettable tournament.”

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development & Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “It is a matter of immense pride for Tamil Nadu to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 across Chennai and Madurai. For the first time in history, 24 teams will come together in India to compete at this level, and it will be our honour to extend our warm hospitality and world-class sporting facilities. With the fixtures now revealed, the excitement truly begins as fans can start anticipating some thrilling encounters in both Chennai and Madurai. Hockey holds a special place in the hearts of people in Tamil Nadu, and this event will further inspire thousands of youngsters to take up the sport. We are committed to working closely with Hockey India and the International Hockey Federation to ensure that this tournament becomes one of the most memorable editions in history.”

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted that Chennai and Madurai will be hosting the historic edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, with 24 teams participating for the very first time. This is not only a proud moment for Indian hockey but also a landmark occasion for the global hockey community. The unveiling of fixtures adds to the excitement as we now begin the countdown to an event that will showcase the next generation of hockey stars to the world. Hockey India is committed to delivering a world-class tournament that reflects the passion and love for hockey in Tamil Nadu and across India.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “The announcement of fixtures today makes the tournament feel very real for all the players, coaches, and fans. Having 24 teams in this edition underlines the rapid global growth of hockey, and it will be a privilege for India to host them. Chennai has a rich hockey culture and Madurai is ready to make its international debut as a host city. Together, these venues will create an atmosphere that is festive, competitive, and memorable. We look forward to welcoming the world to Tamil Nadu and giving young players an unforgettable experience.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Hockeyhockey-mens-junior-world-cupindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams

QUICK LINKS