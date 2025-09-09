LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Team India Keeps Tactical Options Open Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE will present tough selection questions, since betting on the heavy use of seam bowling will depend more on the grassy pitch conditions in Dubai than the playing style itself, according to bowling coach Morne Morkel.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 9, 2025 12:45:51 IST

Morne Morkel has guided Indian team still one step further aboard the potential ins and outs of the Indian eleven to play in the Asia Cup 2025 match against closest neighbors. After all, everyone in this hood must know India for the champion that she has been in the past. A Toss up here because the playing 11 is yet to be confirmed, but, to the pitch is in limits will have the final say now per Mornay, like last year’s ICC Champions Trophy, there are no spinners eyeing this Dubai pitch at least this time around there is grass, so how creative can India be? 

What changes can we expect from Indian Cricket team?

If you’re wondering, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will share the field if splits do happen in righteousness, a more balanced approach and would expect the left armer if there is a left armer in selection but Arshdeep Singh is surely the partner for Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana deserves his seat in the squad for the green top options but not before Hardik Pandya is heavily in framing in the new ball selection, if, only to settle the first ball jitters. In an absolute haven of space for spin, India has the services of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. Morkel suggested Kuldeep take his home players bravely, the lad will be anything but prepared professionally and physical from or since the series wins in England South Africa lots of games, if selected he must be prepared.

Indian Cricket team’s batting and bowling options

The significance of Shivam Dube as an all around batting and bowling option was emphasized by Morkel, who stated that they always try to include some all rounders that will be able to read the conditions and give the team flexibility. Overall, India’s Asia Cup opener selection is still a moving part dependent puzzle, it still needs to be dependent on pitch reads, balance, and conditions, while experienced players and all rounders will still play into the complete playing XI.

QUICK LINKS