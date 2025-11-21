The Ashes 2025 AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs England Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

The long awaited Ashes series of 2025/26 will be opened with the inaugural Test match at Perth Stadium in Australia on Friday, November 21, 2025. England is coming to Perth with a very strong wish to overcome a long drought: they have not won a Test match on Australian soil since the 2010/11 series. Australia, on the other hand, have the Ashes urn and start at home with assurance, however, they will be without several important players for the first match. The setting is perfect for a confrontation of great stakes between two cricketing giants.

Regarding teams and conditions, Australia has chosen a playing XI that comprises rookie Jake Weatherald and precisely assigned fast bowler Brendan Doggett, with captain Steve Smith leading the team in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins. The England team of 12 has among others Ben Stokes (captain), Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, which suggests a well thought out combination of pace attack and batting power.

The streaming and broadcast details are also sorted out, In India, the first match starts at 7:50 AM IST, goes on the Star Sports network, and is also available for live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

With the past on the line, England comes to the series under pressure, they have not won even a single Test in Australia for years. The legendary commentator Ricky Ponting has doubted the competitiveness of the series, predicting that all three matches will be of high decibel and no drawn matches, signaling that the English side could win two of the Tests, but still the Aussies a little ahead. The opening match in Perth is huge: a powerful beginning may determine the character of the whole series of five matches, which will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney among other famous cities. The two teams are already aware that the trophy, i.e., the urn, is far more than a mere trophy, it signifies generations of rivalry, pride, and the best in cricket.

