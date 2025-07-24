The Rock’s WWE Future Update: Will He Make a Return To SummerSlam 2025?

When it comes to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, WWE fans have learned to expect the unexpected. Sometimes he shows up out of nowhere. Other times, he disappears just as quickly. As of now, though, it looks like his return isn’t happening anytime soon.

The Rock Last Appeared During Cena’s Shocking Turn

The last time anyone saw The Rock in WWE was during the Elimination Chamber event in March. That night, John Cena shocked everyone by teaming up with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. Together, they ambushed Cody Rhodes right after Cena won the men’s chamber match.

It was a wild scene. Cena had just become the number one contender, and then immediately turned heel. The moment looked like it was setting up something huge, maybe even for WrestleMania 41. But when the big night came around, only Travis Scott showed up to help Cena win the title.

Cody Rhodes Earns Title Shot, But No Sign of The Rock

Cody Rhodes is getting another shot at the WWE Championship after winning the King of the Ring tournament. Fans were hoping The Rock might make a return at SummerSlam to shake things up, but that’s looking very unlikely right now.

According to a report from BodySlam, there haven’t been any signs behind the scenes that WWE is planning to bring The Rock back for SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey. Things can always change at the last second, especially with someone like The Rock, but right now, there’s just nothing pointing to it.

Cena vs Rhodes Is Locked In as the Main Event

John Cena is set to defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. That match is expected to headline night two of SummerSlam on August 3. So far, there’s no indication that anyone else, especially The Rock, will be involved in the match.

BodySlam.net reported that there’s no internal chatter about The Rock coming back to TV in the near future. A lot of fans are still talking about it online, but based on what’s been said, WWE isn’t planning anything with him for August 2 or 3.

Cena Open to Facing The Rock One Last Time

Even though The Rock is staying out of the picture for now, John Cena recently said he’d be open to facing him again. With Cena planning to retire in December, it’s got fans wondering if WWE will set up one last dream match before he walks away.

The last time the two legends faced off was at WrestleMania 29 back in 2013. Cena got the win that night, which tied up their rivalry at one win each. A final match to break the tie isn’t off the table just yet. It’s really just a matter of timing.

