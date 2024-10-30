 Tim Paine Discusses Impact Of Mohammed Shami’s Absence Ahead of BGT 2024-25

As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 approaches, former Australian captain Tim Paine shared his insights regarding the absence of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. The seasoned pacer, who has been a vital part of India’s bowling lineup, suffered an ankle injury following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, which has sidelined him since November of last year.

Paine expressed concern about the impact of Shami’s absence, stating, “Shami is going to be a huge difference. Bumrah has so much on his shoulders. If he gets hurt, then it’s curtains for me.” These remarks underscore the significant role Shami plays within the Indian squad and the added pressure it places on Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to shoulder the bowling responsibilities.

Series Schedule and Format

The Border-Gavaskar series will commence on November 22, with the first Test taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This match is crucial as both teams aim to gain early momentum in the series. Following the opening Test, the second match is scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, notable for its day-night format. This innovative approach has been successful in creating thrilling cricketing spectacles, and the upcoming clash promises to be no exception.

Subsequent to the Adelaide Test, the action moves to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, slated for December 14 to 18. Known for its fast and bouncy pitch, The Gabba often presents challenges for visiting teams, making it a pivotal venue in the series.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 to 30, marking a highlight of the Australian cricket calendar. This Test often draws significant crowds and is steeped in tradition, adding an extra layer of excitement. Finally, the series will conclude with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exhilarating finish to what is expected to be a closely contested series.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India recently announced their squad for the five-match Test series, and the absence of Shami was a notable omission. Rohit Sharma will captain the team, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as his deputy. The selection committee has opted for a mix of experienced players alongside some promising newcomers, aiming to compete fiercely against Australia on their home turf.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

– Rohit Sharma (C) Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Ran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy draws near, both teams are bracing for what promises to be a riveting series. With Shami’s absence leaving a void in the Indian bowling attack, the pressure on Bumrah will be immense. Tim Paine’s comments highlight not just the challenges for India, but also the tactical adjustments they will need to make. As fans eagerly await the series, the stage is set for an intense contest between two cricketing giants, with every match likely to be a battle for supremacy on the pitch.

