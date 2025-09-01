From AB de Villiers to Asif Khan: Top 5 Fastest Centuries in ODI History

There have been some breathtaking instances of explosive batting in cricket, and there have also been times when players have shocked the world with fast centuries that have made new records. ODIs (our favourite format) have players displaying a mix of patience and aggression, and a few have dazzled the world by reaching the 3-digit mark in record time. Here are the five fastest ODI centuries scored.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 31 Balls

AB de Villiers, in 2015, hit his first and only fastest century in ODI cricket against the West Indies at Johannesburg and within an insane 31 deliveries. He also smacked it out of the park for sixes and boundaries, showcasing power hitting.

Corey Anderson (New Zealand) – 36 Balls

Corey Anderson landed his name in record books in 2014 with his 36-ball hundred against the West Indies; de Villiers had surpassed that record. Anderson’s fearless hitting was a reflection of the aggressive batting that had become the game plan for New Zealand.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 37 Balls

The one and only Pakistani cricketer on this list is, unsurprisingly, Shahid Afridi. He was the record holder for the fastest ODI century, from his innings against Sri Lanka in 1996 in Nairobi. He became an overnight superstar; the record for the fastest ODI hundred stood for almost 18 years.

Glenn Maxwell (Aus) – 40 Balls

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) demonstrated his T20 hitting techniques during the 2023 World Cup, following up on his 40-ball century against the Netherlands, and would be widely recognized as one of the most destructive batters of his generation.

Asif Khan (UAE) – 41 Balls

By smashing the second-fastest century in T20 history, a 41-ball century against Nepal in 2023, Asif Khan (UAE) added his name to the history of the game and showed that cricketing fireworks are not limited to cricketing superpowers.

Both these destructive innings will always remain a slice of cricket, raw power, unashamed batting, and the unpredictable excitement that is ODI cricket.

Disclaimer: The records mentioned are based on officially recognized One Day International (ODI) matches up to 2025. Statistics may change as new matches are played and updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Readers are advised to check the latest ICC records for the most current information.