Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy will come into the IPL 2026 auction under the base price of INR 2 Cr. Duffy is in the limelight after he scalped a fifer in the first Test against West Indies and ended up picking up 8 wickets in total. The right-handed bowler is known for moving the new ball and has 178 T20 wickets to his name in 156 matches that he has played.

Here’s a look at the IPL teams who can spend some good amount of money in the IPL 2026 auction.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have INR 21.80 Cr and five overseas slots. With some prominent names in the line up, the Capitals might bid for Jacob Duffy as one of the overseas pick. DC have Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera as overseas pacers and would like to add another one in the tally. Moreover, the franchise can go up to somewhere around INR 4-5 Cr as they have decent amount of money in the bank.

Kolkata Knight Riders

After some surprising release, the Kolkata Knight Riders have INR 64.40 Cr and 6 overseas slots in the kitty. The Knight Riders will be looking to get fresh faces in the unit especially in the bowling department. So, they might get into a bidding war for Duffy and have enough money in the bank to make big bids.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have INR 25.50 Cr but only two overseas slots. With Pat Cummins leading the charge, the Sunrisers can add another overseas fast bowler in the side.

Also Read: From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026