LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Jacob Duffy, the New Zealand fast-medium bowler, has registered his name in the INR 2 crore base price category for the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Jacob Duffy. (Photo Credits: Worcestershire CCC/X)
Jacob Duffy. (Photo Credits: Worcestershire CCC/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 11, 2025 15:54:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy will come into the IPL 2026 auction under the base price of INR 2 Cr. Duffy is in the limelight after he scalped a fifer in the first Test against West Indies and ended up picking up 8 wickets in total. The right-handed bowler is known for moving the new ball and has 178 T20 wickets to his name in 156 matches that he has played. 

Here’s a look at the IPL teams who can spend some good amount of money in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Delhi Capitals 

Delhi Capitals have INR 21.80 Cr and five overseas slots. With some prominent names in the line up, the Capitals might bid for Jacob Duffy as one of the overseas pick. DC have Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera as overseas pacers and would like to add another one in the tally. Moreover, the franchise can go up to somewhere around INR 4-5 Cr as they have decent amount of money in the bank. 

Kolkata Knight Riders 

After some surprising release, the Kolkata Knight Riders have INR 64.40 Cr and 6 overseas slots in the kitty. The Knight Riders will be looking to get fresh faces in the unit especially in the bowling department. So, they might get into a bidding war for Duffy and have enough money in the bank to make big bids.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have INR 25.50 Cr but only two overseas slots. With Pat Cummins leading the charge, the Sunrisers can add another overseas fast bowler in the side.

Also Read: From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

‘Not Virat Kohli, Not Rohit Sharma’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Names Team India’s Most Hard-Working Player – An ‘Unexpected Choice’

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Face ₹2 Crore Salary Cut, Shubman Gill Set For A+ Contract – Here’s What Their New Salaries May Look Like

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here’s What We Know

US Fed Delivers Third Rate Cut of 2025: What It Means for India’s Rates, Rupee, and FPI Flows

What Happens To Your PPF Interest After 15 Years If You Stop Deposits? Rules, Interest, And Extensions Without New Deposits

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender
Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender
Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender
Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

QUICK LINKS