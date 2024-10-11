Toyota Returns To F1 Through Multi-Year Partnership With Haas

Toyota returns to Formula 1 through a multi-year technical partnership with Haas, providing design and technical expertise while gaining valuable F1 experience.

After more than a decade away from Formula 1, Toyota is making its return to the sport by partnering with the Haas F1 team in a multi-year technical collaboration. This marks Toyota’s first involvement in Formula 1 since they withdrew in 2009. The partnership was announced ahead of the 2024 United States Grand Prix, with Haas cars set to carry Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) branding.

Although Haas will continue as a Ferrari customer team, Toyota will offer crucial technical expertise, including aerodynamic design, manufacturing, and simulator support.

This partnership aims to strengthen Haas’ competitiveness while allowing Toyota to develop its own engineering and motorsport capabilities. Toyota’s involvement will not only enhance Haas’ performance but also give Toyota’s engineers and mechanics valuable exposure to Formula 1 operations.

Toyota’s contribution goes beyond just technical support. The company’s engineers, drivers, and mechanics will actively participate in Haas’ testing sessions, gaining hands-on experience with complex driving data. This collaboration will enable Toyota to refine its in-house engineering capabilities, providing valuable insights for its broader motorsport endeavors.

Toyota’s F1 Legacy

Toyota previously competed as a works team in Formula 1 from 2002 to 2009, securing 13 podium finishes. However, despite their achievements, financial difficulties and underwhelming results led them to withdraw from the sport. Now, through this partnership with Haas, Toyota is returning to F1 in a supporting role, offering a strategic opportunity to stay connected to the sport without the full commitment of running their own team.

Mutual Benefits for Both Teams

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu sees the collaboration as a win-win, with Toyota bringing valuable technical resources to boost Haas’ competitiveness. In turn, Toyota gains a platform to advance its engineering expertise. Komatsu emphasized the partnership’s potential to benefit both sides, calling it a step toward Haas becoming more competitive in the highly contested F1 mid-field.

