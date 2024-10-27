Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa Leads Miami Dolphins To Opening Touchdown In Return From Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa made a strong return to the field, leading the Miami Dolphins to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals after a month out due to concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa Leads Miami Dolphins To Opening Touchdown In Return From Concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a triumphant return to the field on Sunday, marking his first appearance since suffering a concussion last month. As he emerged from the tunnel during player introductions, he was met with a standing ovation from the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In his first game back, the 26-year-old quarterback quickly demonstrated his skills, leading the Dolphins to a touchdown on their opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Raheem Mostert capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, putting Miami ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter. Tagovailoa completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards during the drive.

Impact Of Tagovailoa’s Absence

The Dolphins struggled during Tagovailoa’s absence, finishing with a 1-3 record and averaging just 10 points per game over the four games he missed. His return is expected to boost the team’s offensive performance as they aim to improve their standing in the league.

(This story is still developing story)

MUST READ | Afghanistan A Claims Maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup Title With Victory Over Sri Lanka A

Filed under

Arizona Cardinals miami dolphins sports news Tua Tagovailoa
Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Dana Leaves 50,000 Households Without Power Supply In Odisha

Cyclone Dana Leaves 50,000 Households Without Power Supply In Odisha

Why Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Keeps His Phone On Silent: Insights Revealed

Why Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Keeps His Phone On Silent: Insights Revealed

Afghanistan A Claims Maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup Title With Victory Over Sri Lanka A

Afghanistan A Claims Maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup Title With Victory Over Sri Lanka A

Sen. Marco Rubio: ‘Leak Of classified U.S. Documents About Israeli Military Plans Is Treason’

Sen. Marco Rubio: ‘Leak Of classified U.S. Documents About Israeli Military Plans Is Treason’

Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Agendas Revealed—What’s Next For Tamil Nadu?

Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Agendas Revealed—What’s Next For Tamil Nadu?

Entertainment

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

How Is Sophie Turner Related To Priyanka Chopra?

How Is Sophie Turner Related To Priyanka Chopra?

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox