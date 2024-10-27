Tua Tagovailoa Leads Miami Dolphins To Opening Touchdown In Return From Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa made a strong return to the field, leading the Miami Dolphins to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals after a month out due to concussion.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a triumphant return to the field on Sunday, marking his first appearance since suffering a concussion last month. As he emerged from the tunnel during player introductions, he was met with a standing ovation from the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In his first game back, the 26-year-old quarterback quickly demonstrated his skills, leading the Dolphins to a touchdown on their opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Raheem Mostert capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, putting Miami ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter. Tagovailoa completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards during the drive.

Impact Of Tagovailoa’s Absence

The Dolphins struggled during Tagovailoa’s absence, finishing with a 1-3 record and averaging just 10 points per game over the four games he missed. His return is expected to boost the team’s offensive performance as they aim to improve their standing in the league.

