UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh sees Asia Cup opener against India as valuable opportunity

Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh stated that their preparations are going well for their Asia Cup opening fixture against India, viewing it as a valuable opportunity for their team.

The UAE recently engaged in a T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Singh mentioned that they have learned from their recent series against them and are determined to avoid repeating their mistakes in the upcoming Asia Cup Tournament.

While speaking to ANI, Simranjeet Singh said, “Our preparations are going on well. As everyone knows, we are playing against India. This is a good opportunity for our boys. We have played a series against two test nations. We have learnt a lot from there. We will not repeat our mistakes in the upcoming Asia Cup Tournament.”

India and the UAE, placed in Group A, will square off on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, a clash that appears one-sided on paper, given the stature of the two teams. India is coming into the fixture without much T20I action, considering they were involved in a five-match Test series in England.

Simranjeet Singh lauded the Indian team, emphasising that his side’s focus is to play good cricket, and expressed confidence that the UAE has a strong team that will put up a good fight against India.

“They are a good team. They are all good players. Our focus is to play good cricket. We have a good team. We will try to give a good fight to the Indian team,” he added.

Singh noted that playing in the UAE’s home conditions will be beneficial, saying, “We know how the weather is here, and we’ll try to take advantage of that,” highlighting the team’s intent to capitalise on familiar surroundings.

“Yes, absolutely. When a team plays in their home condition, it will definitely benefit them. All the boys have been playing cricket here for a long time. Everyone knows what happens in this weather. What happens during the day and what happens at night. Most of the boys know that. We will try to take advantage of that,” he concluded.

The UAE, which is participating in the tournament for the first time since 2016, boasts immense talent, including captain Muhammad Waseem, power-hitter Asif Khan, and others

UAE squad for Asia Cup: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan. (ANI)

