Home > Sports > UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, and Bayer Leverkusen reached the UCL Round of 16, but Bodo/Glimt defeated Inter Milan. Read the full Feb 24 match report from the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026.

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker (Image Source: X)
UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 25, 2026 09:55:09 IST

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

Drama exploded across Europe on February 24, 2026, as the Champions League delivered a night nobody’s going to forget. Atletico Madrid fans had Alexander Sorloth to thank as he tore Club Brugge apart with a hat-trick at the Metropolitano, wrapping up a huge 4-1 win and sending Atletico through 7-4 on aggregate.

But the real shock dropped in Italy. Bodo/Glimt pulled off an impossible win, toppling Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro and sending the Italian leaders packing, 5-2 over two legs. Over in England and Germany, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen both did what they needed to, handling their second legs and punching their tickets to the next round.

UCL Knockout Playoff Results (Feb 24, 2026)

                     Match Second Leg Aggregate Status
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge 4-1 7-4 Atletico Progress
Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt 1-2 2-5 Bodo/Glimt Progress
Newcastle United vs Qarabag 3-2 9-3 Newcastle Progress
Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos 0-0 2-0 Leverkusen Progress

Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Inspires Atletico Madrid To Clinical 4-1 Victory

After that wild 3-3 match in Belgium, Diego Simeone’s team made sure there were no surprises back home at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. This was Sorloth’s night, no question about it. He showed everyone exactly why he’s one of Europe’s deadliest strikers. Sorloth bagged the first goal in the 23rd minute. Brugge’s Joel Ordonez managed to quiet the stadium for a moment with his equaliser, but that didn’t last. 

Right after halftime, Johnny Cardoso put Atletico back in front, and then Sorloth scored twice more in the 76th and 87th minutes to finish his hat-trick. Atletico cruised to a 4-1 victory and, with a 7-4 win on aggregate, they head into the Round of 16 draw as a seriously dangerous unseeded team.

Bodo/Glimt Script History By Dumping Inter Milan Out Of Europe

FK Bodo/Glimt pulled off a stunner tobecome the first Norwegian team since 1997 to reach the Champions League knockout rounds. They walked into the San Siro already up 3-1 from the first leg, but what they did next was pure guts. While Inter Milan kept the ball, hammered away with 32 shots, and basically camped out in Bodo/Glimt’s half, they just couldnt get the ball past Nikita Haikine.



Then, in the second half, Jens Petter Hauge and Hakon Evjen each scored, and you could feel the life drain out of the stadium. Sure, Alessandro Bastoni grabbed one back for Inter in the 76th minute, but by then, it was way too late. Bodo/Glimt won 2-1 on the night, 5-2 overall. For Inter, a club with three Champions League titles, this is a brutal, embarrassing exit.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Tags: Alessandro BastoniAlexander SorlothAlexander Sorloth Hat-trickChampions League Playoff Results 2026Hakon EvjenJens Petter HaugeUCL Round of 16 Qualified Teams

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

