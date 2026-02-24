LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Jose Mourinho to boycott press duties ahead of the Benfica vs Real Madrid clash. The Portuguese manager has given multiple iconic press conference moments during his managerial career.

Benfica manager, Jose Mourinho, is set to boycott press conference ahead of the clash against Real Madrid. (Image Credit: X/@MourinhoPics and @CUPID_FC)
Benfica manager, Jose Mourinho, is set to boycott press conference ahead of the clash against Real Madrid. (Image Credit: X/@MourinhoPics and @CUPID_FC)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 24, 2026 13:39:34 IST

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Jose Mourinho has often been described as the ‘Special One’ not just for his managerial feats but also for his antics in front of the media. Be it a post-match interaction or a press conference, the Portuguese does not shy away from dropping banger statements when interacting with the media. 

He has recently been in the news for his suspension from the return leg of the Benfica and Real Madrid tie. The Benfica manager was shown the red card by the referee and was suspended for the clash at Santiago Bernabeu. Benfica forward, Gianluca Prestianni, has also been banned by UEFA for his alleged racist remark on Vinicius Jr. Mourinho then decided to boycott the media duties ahead of the return leg in Madrid. 

Mourinho demands ‘Respect’



There aren’t many managers in the footballing world having achieved more than Jose Mourinho. The 63-year-old manager, having won the Premier League thrice with Chelsea, walked out of a press conference after being annoyed by the questions. He reminded the media personnel present that he alone had won more titles than the rest of the Premier League managers at the time (in 2018).

Mourinho returns to London with Spurs



Jose Mourinho has been one of the prominent figures in London when it comes to managers. The manager managed Chelsea in two stints. In 2015, he was asked by the media if he would ever coach Tottenham, and Mourinho declined that there was any possibility due to his love for the Chelsea fans. Four years later, he was asked what changed as he was appointed as manager for Spurs. 

No reunion with Ronaldo



While managing Fenerbahce, Jose Mourinho was asked by a journalist whether Cristiano Ronaldo was joining the Turkish club. Mourinho laughed at the question and dismissed the rumours, calling them bullshit.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Tags: benfica Fenerbahce Gianluca Prestianni Jose mourinho Jose Mourinho benfica Prestianni real madrid

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

