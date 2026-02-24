Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Jose Mourinho has often been described as the ‘Special One’ not just for his managerial feats but also for his antics in front of the media. Be it a post-match interaction or a press conference, the Portuguese does not shy away from dropping banger statements when interacting with the media.

He has recently been in the news for his suspension from the return leg of the Benfica and Real Madrid tie. The Benfica manager was shown the red card by the referee and was suspended for the clash at Santiago Bernabeu. Benfica forward, Gianluca Prestianni, has also been banned by UEFA for his alleged racist remark on Vinicius Jr. Mourinho then decided to boycott the media duties ahead of the return leg in Madrid.

Mourinho demands ‘Respect’





There aren’t many managers in the footballing world having achieved more than Jose Mourinho. The 63-year-old manager, having won the Premier League thrice with Chelsea, walked out of a press conference after being annoyed by the questions. He reminded the media personnel present that he alone had won more titles than the rest of the Premier League managers at the time (in 2018).

Mourinho returns to London with Spurs

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on now managing Spurs: 2015: 🗣 “I could never manage Tottenham. I love Chelsea fans too much.” 2019: 🗣 “Yes, that was before I was sacked!” 😂😭🤣 [@SkySportsNews]#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/MlP0X157Oz — Last Word On Spurs (@LastWordOnSpurs) November 21, 2019





Jose Mourinho has been one of the prominent figures in London when it comes to managers. The manager managed Chelsea in two stints. In 2015, he was asked by the media if he would ever coach Tottenham, and Mourinho declined that there was any possibility due to his love for the Chelsea fans. Four years later, he was asked what changed as he was appointed as manager for Spurs.

No reunion with Ronaldo

“Ronaldo to Fenerbahce? Totally bull****!” 🤣 José Mourinho always delivers when speaking to the press 😆 pic.twitter.com/KojcU3BEGY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2025





While managing Fenerbahce, Jose Mourinho was asked by a journalist whether Cristiano Ronaldo was joining the Turkish club. Mourinho laughed at the question and dismissed the rumours, calling them bullshit.

