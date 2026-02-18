UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Real Madrid secured a vital 1-0 win against Benfica at the Estádio da Luz on February 17, 2026; however, the triumph was almost entirely eclipsed by a massive racial abuse fiasco that involved Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian, who netted a superb goal in the 50th minute to give the Royal Whites a first-leg lead in the Champions League playoff, being the very first, accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of a racial insult during his goal celebration.

Ten-Minute Delay And Activation Of UEFA Protocol

The match reached breaking point when Vinicius scored a top-class goal after curling a beautiful strike into the top corner.

However, as he was celebrating the goal, there was an exchange of words with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who had been seen covering his mouth with his jersey while speaking. Vinicius instantly reacted by pointing at Prestianni and telling the referee what happened, that he was called “mono” (monkey).

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: "Prestianni clearly called Vini Jr a monkey, it happened five times". "I saw that. UEFA have the best cameras, now we wait. This is not acceptable. It's not my kind of human being".







The two teams’ coaching staff members clashed on the touchline amid the confusion, resulting in a Real Madrid backroom official being shown a red card. The referee, in a historic move, used the entire three-step anti-racism protocol.

Play was stopped for almost 11 minutes while stadium announcements urged the crowd not to engage in any kind of discrimination, and the players also left the field.

🚨 BREAKING: Gianluca Prestianni statement after Vini Jr case. "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard". "I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real…






