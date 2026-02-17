Wayne Rooney Comes at Arsenal Aid! Lashes Out At Gunners Legend For THIS Reason

Wayne Rooney has criticized Arsenal legend Martin Keown for comments he believes could undermine the club’s Premier League title challenge. Arsenal are chasing their first league title since 2004, but their lead over second-placed Manchester City has been reduced to just four points in recent weeks, raising tension around the title race.

Rooney, a five-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, remains confident that Arsenal have what it takes to lift the trophy. However, he has expressed concern that “people connected to the club” — including ex-players and outspoken fans — may be unintentionally harming the team’s momentum by publicly expressing doubt or attempting to influence the narrative around the title race.

The controversy stems from Keown’s recent comments following Manchester City’s remarkable comeback victory over Liverpool. The former Arsenal defender suggested that a smaller lead might actually be “better” for the Gunners, arguing that a commanding nine-point cushion could create excessive pressure and invite criticism if Arsenal slip up. He suggested that having only a six-point lead keeps the team “real” and reduces the risk of a narrative that Arsenal are not strong enough, framing it as a strategic advantage in the psychological battle of the title race.

Rooney found Keown’s remarks baffling and counterproductive. Speaking on The Overlap, the former England striker said: “For me, what’s happening is the Arsenal fans and the ex-players coming out are actually killing them. They should stay silent and let everyone else talk. I heard Martin Keown on talkSPORT saying having a six-point lead is better than nine. What are you talking about?!”

He believes that Arsenal’s focus should remain entirely on their performances on the pitch rather than be distracted by pundits or ex-players’ commentary. Rooney warned that public speculation and perceived “nervousness” from former players could generate unnecessary pressure on the squad and affect their composure at a crucial stage of the season.

Despite the criticism, Rooney remains optimistic about Arsenal’s title prospects, emphasizing that the team has the quality and consistency to secure the Premier League crown. He insists that outside voices should step back and allow the players and coaching staff to determine their fate on the field.

