SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Scotland and Nepal are set to clash in a crucial Group C encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the outcome expected to play a significant role in determining the race for a Super 8 berth. Both sides have delivered impressive performances at different stages of the tournament and will be eager to boost their qualification prospects.

Scotland head into the fixture with strong recent form in associate cricket. During the 2025 Scotland T20 Tri-Series, they overcame Nepal by 34 runs after posting a formidable 193/5, thanks largely to George Munsey’s explosive 78 off 39 deliveries. Nepal were limited to 159, allowing Scotland to clinch the series on net run rate.

Nepal, on the other hand, have been one of the tournament’s standout teams. They have pushed higher-ranked opponents with disciplined performances and kicked off their World Cup campaign with hard-fought victories, showcasing grit and balance in both batting and bowling departments.