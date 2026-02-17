LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Scotland vs Nepal match  will be played on Monday , February 16, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Match will be Live on Star Sports,

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 17, 2026 16:57:17 IST

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Scotland and Nepal are set to clash in a crucial Group C encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the outcome expected to play a significant role in determining the race for a Super 8 berth. Both sides have delivered impressive performances at different stages of the tournament and will be eager to boost their qualification prospects.

Scotland head into the fixture with strong recent form in associate cricket. During the 2025 Scotland T20 Tri-Series, they overcame Nepal by 34 runs after posting a formidable 193/5, thanks largely to George Munsey’s explosive 78 off 39 deliveries. Nepal were limited to 159, allowing Scotland to clinch the series on net run rate.

Nepal, on the other hand, have been one of the tournament’s standout teams. They have pushed higher-ranked opponents with disciplined performances and kicked off their World Cup campaign with hard-fought victories, showcasing grit and balance in both batting and bowling departments.

What is the schedule for Scotland vs Nepal game? 

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Scotland vs Nepal match  will be played on Monday , February 16, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of  Scotland vs Nepal game?

The match between Scotland vs Nepal will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of  Scotland vs Nepal game?

The Scotland vs Nepal match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Scotland vs Nepal?

The toss for the Scotland vs Nepal match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Squads

Scotland squad:Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie

 Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:57 PM IST
SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

