SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

What is the schedule for Scotland vs Nepal game?
The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Scotland vs Nepal match will be played on Monday , February 16, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How to watch live broadcast of Scotland vs Nepal game?
The match between Scotland vs Nepal will be live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch live streaming of Scotland vs Nepal game?
The Scotland vs Nepal match will be live stream on JioHotStar.
What is the toss time for Scotland vs Nepal?
The toss for the Scotland vs Nepal match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Squads
Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam
