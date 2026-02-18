LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

The match between Real Madrid and Benfica experienced a temporary halt because Vinicius Jr accused Gianluca Prestianni of making racist remarks. Prestianni denied the allegation, and while play resumed and Real Madrid won 1-0, the incident reignited debate over racism in football and the effectiveness of anti-racism protocols in the UEFA Champions League.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 15:48:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

During the knockout play offs of the UEFA champions league between Real Madrid and SL Benfica at Lisbon, the play was interrupted in a dramatic moment when Real Madrid forward, Vinícius Jr. alleged that Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni had made a racist remark against him on the field. It happened soon after Vinicicus had scored the sole goal of the night to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead that led him to run to the referee Francois Letexier and report the supposed abuse. The referee then invoked FIFA anti racism procedure halting the match in favor of approximately ten minutes during which time the players and officials deliberated the event that took place. 

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni?

Prestianni, an Argentine young winger who signed to Benfica following Velez Sarsfield has refuted the claims claiming that Vinicius had misinterpreted what was said and asserted that he had never been a racist to anyone. The order started when Prestianni came to talk to Vinicius when the Brazilian was celebrating, and seemed to talk to him with his shirt over his mouth, an action which Vinicius took to mean that Prestianni had tried to conceal a racist insult. Vinicius subsequently went online to condemn racism and wrote, among other things, that racists are, after all, cowards, and drew attention to what he termed the cowardice of such statements.

Real Madrid vs Benfica 

Other players responded to the incident with serious emotions, with Kylian Mbappe openly demanding that Prestianni be disciplined on the matter, stating that he ought not to play in the champions league any more. The game then went back on, and concluded with Real Madrid 1-0 but still the scandal shadowed the game again and sparked further debate on racism in football and the success of anti racism measures during major tournament games. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gianluca PrestianniGianluca Prestianni benficaUEFA Champions Leaguevinicius jrVinicius Jr racism claimVinicius Jr vs benficawho is Gianluca Prestianni

RELATED News

‘He’s Nowhere Close To…’: Babar Azam Under Fire As Virat Kohli Comparison Called ‘Unfair’

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

Ranji Trophy 2026: The Ultimate Underdog Story — Fans Erupt on X as J&K Cricket Team Stuns Bengal, Reach First-Ever Final

LATEST NEWS

FedEx Breaks Ground On A Fully Automated Air Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

Sarvam AI Unveils Indigenous Solutions At India AI Impact Expo 2026; Prime Minister Modi Tests Sarvam Kaze Wearable- IndiaAI Mission Boosts Local Innovation

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

Abandoned At Birth, Clinging To A Plush ‘Mother’ Toy: Baby Macaque Punch’s Heart-Melting Fight For Survival At Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo Goes Viral

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Cruel Summer For Pakistan After March 31? India Plans To Halt Ravi River Flow As Shahpur Kandi Dam Nears Completion

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match
Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match
Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match
Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

QUICK LINKS