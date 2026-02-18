LIVE TV
Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs 'Incredible' MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

Football fans across the globe, most of whom have been watching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take over the world football in almost twenty years playing on opposite ends, have been thrilled at the prospect.

February 18, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

With the unrelenting tensions in his current club Al Nassr FC, where he recently employed a brief strike due to the troubles in the club management, Cristiano Ronaldo is the centre of new transfer rumors involving him and Major League Soccer. According to reports made by recent articles, a transfer to MLS to Inter Miami in particular, the club that Messi has been shining in since his transfer has captivated both fans and analysts. 

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? What Did Former Coach Say About ‘Incredible’ MLS Link Up?

The prospective reunion of the two all time greats has been publicly supported by former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who said that it might be like such a meet on American soil and he named it an incredible potential link up. It can be seen in the remarks of Meulensteen that the prospects of such a partnership include not only the commercial interest of having Ronaldo and Messi on the same team, but also the possibility of soccer becoming a more popular sport in America and the world at large. He made it clear that Ronaldo could still succeed in MLS and that the merger of his goal scoring skills and the creativity of Messi would be a dream to Inter Miami and the league in general. The spectators across the globe, most of whom have been watching Messi and Ronaldo take over the world football in almost twenty years playing on opposite ends, have been thrilled at the prospect. 

Is It Possible? Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Playing For The Same Team?

Nevertheless, behind the buzz, there are more realistic obstacles Ronaldo has a contract with Al-Nassr until 2027, and tangible discussions concerning the transfer have not been generated. Such link ups have been previously ruled out by reports as improbable, reminding those who are watching that the concept of Messi and Ronaldo being teammates is alluring but still hypothetical. Nevertheless, the discussion highlights the long term interest of the career of both players and the hope of fans that the two legends will be playing on the same pitch. 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

