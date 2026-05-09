UFC 328 Match Card: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland; Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira And More | Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

The Octagon is coming back to the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, for a great night of mixed martial arts as UFC 328 is fighting at the main event today, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (May 10 in India). This fight card is starring two huge world title fights that show the established dominance on one side and the “new era” of young talent on the other. In the main event, Khamzat Chimaev, the undefeated, will be making his first middleweight title defence against the highly unpredictable ex-champion Sean Strickland. The co-main event is going to be a historical milestone as the flyweight division will have its very first title fight between two fighters who were born in the 21st century: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328: Event Schedule & Venue

Main Event Khamzat Chimaev (C) vs Sean Strickland Co-Main Event Joshua Van (C) vs Tatsuro Taira Date Saturday, May 9, 2026 (May 10 in India) Main Card Time 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 10) Venue Prudential Centre, Newark, New Jersey

UFC 328: Full Match Card & Fight Details

Bout Weight Class Type Khamzat Chimaev (C) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight Main Event (Title Fight) Joshua Van (C) vs Tatsuro Taira Flyweight Co-Main Event (Title Fight) Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta Heavyweight Main Card Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley Welterweight Main Card King Green vs Jeremy Stephens Lightweight Main Card Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon Lightweight Preliminary Card Joel Alvarez vs Yaroslav Amosov Lightweight Preliminary Card Grant Dawson vs Mateusz Rebecki Lightweight Preliminary Card Roman Kopylov vs Marco Tulio Middleweight Preliminary Card Victoria Dudakova vs Fatima Kline Women’s Strawweight Early Prelims Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Hyder Amil Featherweight Early Prelims

Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland – A Grudge Match For The Age

The middleweight belt is at stake as Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev (15-0) intends to prove he’s the ultimate MMA powerhouse. Obstructing him is Sean Strickland (30-7), the man who stunned everyone with his victory over Israel Adesanya and is now eager to get back to the top. The pre-fight has seen Strickland’s non-stop trash talk and Chimaev’s cold assurance of “smesh” go back-and-forth. Although Chimaev is the clear favourite in the betting market, Strickland’s strange boxing skills and great cardio might be a real problem if the fight is extended to the championship rounds.

Where To Watch UFC 328 Live Streaming In India?

Fans of MMA in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland on the Sony Sports Network. The main card will be shown on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) from 7:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, May 10, 2026. If you want to watch digitally, the whole event, including the early prelims and prelims, will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

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