Home > Sports > US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race

US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race

As the 2025 US Open final approaches, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are not only competing for the trophy but also the crown for being the richest player.

Jannik Sinner(L) and Carlos Alcaraz(R). (Image Credit: ANI/@USopen via X)
Jannik Sinner(L) and Carlos Alcaraz(R). (Image Credit: ANI/@USopen via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 14:00:23 IST

As the final of the US Open 2025 approaches, the tennis world is abuzz not only about who will lift the trophy but also as to who is more financial heft off the court. On one side stands Italy’s rising star Jannik Sinner, whereas across the net is Spain’s phenom Carlos Alcaraz both represent the future of the game of tennis, both glittered with success, and both are earning a great deal. 

Jannik Sinner Net Worth 

It is reckoned that Jannik’s net worth is between $30 and $35 million, according to some media publications. The amount builds off a prize money total he generated of $11.6 million just this year (2024) and also, appearances and endorsements for Belgian skincare brand La Roche Posay; for the Italian coffee brand Lavazza, for Gucci, for Rolex and for Nike.

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth

Carlos Alcaraz, however, stands richer among these two players, his net worth being estimated at $40 million. Apart from news reports certifying this, other sources say his huge income has been coming both from winnings in competition and endorsements. In 2024, Alcaraz’s income during championship wins was around $41 million, mostly from the French Open and the Wimbledon championships. Alongside endorsements from major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein, and others, Alcaraz made an additional $32 million.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Net Worth

While the two players are both fast rising Titans of Tennis, Alcaraz is in the lead financially. Alcaraz’s broader endorsement base and higher win payouts all support a higher overall valuation than Sinner’s. However, Sinner’s branded partnerships and growing endorsement base especially in Europe highlight Sinner’s business sense and long term outlook. While they fight it out on Centre Court and the rivalry between the two peaks, this moment will not only determine who wins the trophy but allows the victor the honor of securing financial supremacy over a new chapter in the sport. Beyond the prize fund $2.9 million for the winner and $1.4 million for the runner up, both can further develop their portfolios with a major title.

