LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

Novak Djokovic became the oldest male player since Jimmy Connors in 1991 when he advanced to the fourth round of the US Open at the age of 38. Despite suffering from a back pain, he maintained his perfect 7-0 record against Norrie by blasting 18 aces, his greatest serving performance of the tournament.

Novak is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time due to his unwavering resolve and exceptional performance. (Image Credit: ANI)
Novak is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time due to his unwavering resolve and exceptional performance. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 30, 2025 11:58:38 IST

Djokovic established a historic record as the oldest player since 1991 to reach the US Open  16th round at age 38 during a competitive four set match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at Arthur Ashe centre court. The Serbian player defeated Norrie with final scores of 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 to achieve his seventh direct victory against the British opponent. The victory led Wimbledon finalist Craig Boynton who has trained tennis legends to state that his career stands as a triumph because he experienced Djokovic’s artistic play and witnessed his tactical progression.

Despite his Health injuries, Novak Djokovic delivered

Djokovic delivered impressive determination through his lower back pain. After receiving treatment Djokovic emerged as an even more persistent competitor. The tournament’s potential best serving performance emerged through 18 aces. His composed attitude helped him achieve a flawless 7-0 result against Norrie while showing his ability to remain composed during intense situations. Djokovic established a new achievement through his victory. The Serbian athlete broke Roger Federer’s 191 Grand Slam hard court match wins record by one when he reached 192 matches to cement his legacy. The Serbian athlete seeks his 25th major title that would grant him legendary status in tennis.

American Players and US Open 2025

American players suffered losses that canceled their chances to advance, Ben Shelton ended his tournament because of injuries while Frances Tiafoe lost two sets in a row which eliminated him from home hopes for a 2023 US Open men’s champion.

The summary of Djokovic’s performance reveals his age defying play and his ability to manage injuries alongside his record breaking achievements which together demonstrate his ongoing dominance and create an engaging narrative for his pursuit of Grand Slam titles.

Also Read: Did You Know Hitler Invited This Indian Hockey Legend For Dinner? Here’s What Happened Next

Tags: novak djokovicRoger Federer RecordUS open 2025US Open Cup

RELATED News

Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell
End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?
RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?