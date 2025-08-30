US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stuns Again, Breaks Roger Federer’s Record!

Djokovic established a historic record as the oldest player since 1991 to reach the US Open 16th round at age 38 during a competitive four set match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at Arthur Ashe centre court. The Serbian player defeated Norrie with final scores of 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 to achieve his seventh direct victory against the British opponent. The victory led Wimbledon finalist Craig Boynton who has trained tennis legends to state that his career stands as a triumph because he experienced Djokovic’s artistic play and witnessed his tactical progression.

Djokovic delivered impressive determination through his lower back pain. After receiving treatment Djokovic emerged as an even more persistent competitor. The tournament’s potential best serving performance emerged through 18 aces. His composed attitude helped him achieve a flawless 7-0 result against Norrie while showing his ability to remain composed during intense situations. Djokovic established a new achievement through his victory. The Serbian athlete broke Roger Federer’s 191 Grand Slam hard court match wins record by one when he reached 192 matches to cement his legacy. The Serbian athlete seeks his 25th major title that would grant him legendary status in tennis.

American Players and US Open 2025

American players suffered losses that canceled their chances to advance, Ben Shelton ended his tournament because of injuries while Frances Tiafoe lost two sets in a row which eliminated him from home hopes for a 2023 US Open men’s champion.

The summary of Djokovic’s performance reveals his age defying play and his ability to manage injuries alongside his record breaking achievements which together demonstrate his ongoing dominance and create an engaging narrative for his pursuit of Grand Slam titles.

