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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15 and eyes a strong IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals to push for an Indian cricket team call-up. The teenage prodigy, who impressed in IPL 2025, could challenge records as India’s youngest international debutant.

Viabhav Sooryavanshi scored 252 runs for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals
Viabhav Sooryavanshi scored 252 runs for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 27, 2026 11:11:56 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a phenomenon since he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The teenage prodigy not only made it to the squad of RR but also went on to drop jaws of commentators, spectators, and anyone involved in the sport. Right from hitting his first ball in the IPL for a six to hitting the fastest century by an Indian in the league, Sooryavanshi has gone on to defy logic with his extra-ordinary performances. 

The left-handed batter turned 15 today, making him eligible to be called up for the Indian cricket team. No one would have imagined that Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the youngest Indian to debut. But when Shafali Verma debuted in 2019, she broke Tendulkar’s record, making her debut at the age of 15 years and 239 days. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could break the record and become the youngest Indian to debut in international cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes a strong performance in IPL 2026

It is not often that a recently turned 15-year-old is among the ranks of one of the top teams in the IPL. However, Sooryavanshi is not only an outlier among more than 200 players in the league but is also a mainstay of the RR batting order. Opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi would have all eyes on him after his fantastic debut season in 2025. 

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While talking in one of the interactions with the press, Sooryavanshi talked about his goals for the upcoming season. He was asked about his goals for the season and what his target would be when it comes to run-scoring. In a humorous reply, the 15-year-old said, “Aisa question bologe to main do-teen hazaar runs bol doonga.” (If you ask me such a question, I will say two to three thousand runs)

Sooryavanshi won the recent U-19 World Cup, scoring 175 in the final, where he was also named the player of the match. The left-handed batter talked about how he has no personal goals for the upcoming season and wants to lift the IPL trophy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2025

In the previous season, Sooryavanshi played seven games for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 252 runs. The highlight of his performance was the century he scored against the Gujarat Titans, which is the fastest by an Indian in the history of the tournament. He struck at a strike rate of 206.55 while averaging 36 at the top of the order for the Royals. 

Also Read: ‘Tough Time Convincing my Father’: Parth Jindal Recalls Buying Stake in Delhi Capitals Amid RCB, RR High Valuation Before IPL 2026

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

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