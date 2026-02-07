LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

Both fans and commentators have hailed Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s innings as one of the most individual performances of recent U19 history. Not only did this excellent performance excite the audience but it also left the name of Suryavanshi on record books of future generations of cricketers to envy.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 7, 2026 13:03:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created a magnificent game of 175 runs, which shone brightly in the U19 World Cup against England. Not only did his performance break the past batting records, but he also contributed immensely to leading India to an overwhelming lead in the match. The striking was heavy, intelligent, and rotating, and the increase of the run rate under stress was striking and notable. 

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral 

There was a viral video of the dressing room celebrating the historic performance with raw and emotional emotions and the celebrations of the teammates by the India dressing room. Suryavanshi can be seen in the clip amidst exulting players and support staff and the 175 run effort is celebrated with great energy. Teammates applauded, danced and congratulated him, and it was a very electrifying moment that spoke of togetherness and excitement in the squad.



The video went viral on social media platforms and fans were praising the team spirit and the contagious excitement of Suryavanshi. A lot of users talked about the moment as a sign of the unity of teams and their love for the sport.

The knock of the record by Suryavanshi and the celebration that followed has created much discussion among the tourists passionate about cricket who regard the innings as well the emotional response as a top of the tournament. With its successful performances and the team spirit, India is still in the competition and as long as it is followed with excitement, the fans are in the game for the next round.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s RCB Sale: Are Manchester United Owners Set to Buy the IPL Franchise?

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 1:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india vs england u19suryavanshi cricketerunder 19 world cup 2026 finalVaibhav Sooryavanshivaibhav suryavanshiVaibhav Suryavanshi Agevaibhav suryavanshi viral dressing room videovaibhav suryavanshi viral video

RELATED News

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

Epstein Files PDF: How To Find Names And Download Nude Photos Of People In One Click

Virat Kohli’s RCB Sale: Are Manchester United Owners Set to Buy the IPL Franchise?

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch PAK vs NED Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Complete Tournament Guide Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Live Streaming Info

LATEST NEWS

Reliance Consumer Products Snaps Up Australia’s Goodness Group, Nexba Founder; RCPL Shares Poised for Boost

Who Is Ritu Tawde? BJP’s Picks For Mumbai Mayor Candidate, Shiv Sena Loses Grip After 25 Years

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Your Salary Really Double? Here’s How To Calculate DA And How Central Government Employees’ Salaries, Allowances Could Rise In 2026

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

Questions over Chromebook procurement in Andhra Pradesh: GeM flags concerns, public loss feared

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

QUICK LINKS