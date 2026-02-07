WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created a magnificent game of 175 runs, which shone brightly in the U19 World Cup against England. Not only did his performance break the past batting records, but he also contributed immensely to leading India to an overwhelming lead in the match. The striking was heavy, intelligent, and rotating, and the increase of the run rate under stress was striking and notable.

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral

There was a viral video of the dressing room celebrating the historic performance with raw and emotional emotions and the celebrations of the teammates by the India dressing room. Suryavanshi can be seen in the clip amidst exulting players and support staff and the 175 run effort is celebrated with great energy. Teammates applauded, danced and congratulated him, and it was a very electrifying moment that spoke of togetherness and excitement in the squad.







The video went viral on social media platforms and fans were praising the team spirit and the contagious excitement of Suryavanshi. A lot of users talked about the moment as a sign of the unity of teams and their love for the sport.

The knock of the record by Suryavanshi and the celebration that followed has created much discussion among the tourists passionate about cricket who regard the innings as well the emotional response as a top of the tournament. With its successful performances and the team spirit, India is still in the competition and as long as it is followed with excitement, the fans are in the game for the next round.

