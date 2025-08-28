LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Video Inside: Aaryavir Sehwag, Son of Virender Sehwag, Destroys Navdeep Saini with Fearless Batting in DPL – Must See!

Video Inside: Aaryavir Sehwag, Son of Virender Sehwag, Destroys Navdeep Saini with Fearless Batting in DPL – Must See!

Aaryavir Sehwag hit fiery DPL debut at Arun Jaitley Stadium, and smashed Navdeep Saini without fear of boundaries. The young opener demonstrated glimpses of the legacy of his father with audacious strokeplay.

Video Inside: Aaryavir Sehwag, Son of Virender Sehwag, Destroys Navdeep Saini with Fearless Batting in DPL - Must See! (Image Credit - X/DelhiPLT20)
Video Inside: Aaryavir Sehwag, Son of Virender Sehwag, Destroys Navdeep Saini with Fearless Batting in DPL - Must See! (Image Credit - X/DelhiPLT20)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 28, 2025 01:05:31 IST

Almost a decade after Virender Sehwag last delighted the cricket fans with his explosive batting, the legendary surname returned to the field in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The next time it was his son, Aaryavir Sehwag who was in the limelight at the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Aaryavir Sehwag impresses in DPL debut

Aaryavir made his first entry in competitive T20 cricket with a debut that immediately drew attention with the innings. A good opening, as his father used to do so much, he began timorously. His initial run also saw him getting a single to the third man on his fourth ball but the actual fireworks were about to follow.

Aaryavir demonstrated non-fearing strokeplay in the third over, against experienced pacer Navdeep Saini. He took a four-run drive that was the first delivery of the over, an overpitched ball, through deep extra cover. He was not backward in taking it on with another cracking stroke between extra cover and long-off, and thus achieved two adjacent boundaries.

The shots already were compared to the flair the trademark Virender Sehwag, as people observed the next generation carrying on the legacy. He was willing to take up the pressure situations as seen in his confident attitude against the experienced bowler such as Saini.

Aaryavir Sehwag shows promise with aggressive shots

In place of Yash Dhull in the line-up, who had gone to the Duleep Trophy camp, Aaryavir appeared to be eager to avail himself of the opportunity. The following over swung against left-arm spinner Rounak Waghela, when he again hit two more boundaries, one cut through the third man and another directed to long-on.

But his predatory spirit also soon cost him his abode. It was Waghela who had the last word, he ruled Aaryavir out on 22 out of 16 deliveries. Though his innings were brief, the knock made an impact among the fans and the teammates, and some of them found the hints of the Sehwag style in his play.

Aaryavir Sehwag carries momentum from past performances

Aaryavir has been performing steadily in the last one year. He was selected in the DPL 2025 auction by Central Delhi Kings at a significant ₹8 lakh, an indication of the faith in his potential. His junior level performance has been steady which has further contributed to that decision.

He first hit the headlines in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and he scored 49 runs which enabled Delhi to win the trophy by a six-wicket margin. His appetite to score big was noted in the Cooch Behar Trophy whereby he hit an unprecedented 200 out of 229 balls off Meghalaya, striking 34 fours and 2 sixes.

Aaryavir Sehwag eyes bigger milestones in cricket

The greatest accomplishment made by the young right-hander was the next day when he came very close to a triple century. On 309 deliveries he accumulated 297 runs with 51 boundaries and three sixes, falling three short of the record. These innings had put into the limelight his temperament and capacity to make long knocks.

He has to live up to his reputation, and the burden of a legendary name makes him fearless in the batting department. But Aaryavir Sehwag has already proved that he is talented and tempered. He might not have had a long DPL debut against Navdeep Saini but it was enough to suggest a bright future.

