Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Delhi vs Gujarat Live Streaming — When & Where to Watch Virat Kohli’s Match

Delhi started off the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a positive note against Andhra Pradesh after clinching a convincing win. Virat Kohli who made a comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years hit a century.

When will the Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Friday, December 26.

Where will the Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Bengaluru.

What time will the Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

The Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.

