Unmatched Consistency: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Continue Their Unbeatable Reign

“Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are non-committal about the 2027 World Cup,” BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said during a press conference in October. From their unexpected Test retirements earlier this year to being almost written off by key decision-makers, Rohit and Virat faced a challenging phase in their careers. There was little the duo could do to silence the noise. Performance was the only answer. But this was not a Bollywood film, where things fall into place easily. According to a report by The Times of India, there were strong murmurs that the men who matter were waiting for a slip-up—either a drop in form or concerns over fitness—to make a tough call on their futures.

That fear seemed to come true at the start of the Australia tour. Rohit was dismissed for just 8, while Kohli was out for a duck. The pressure increased when Kohli registered another zero in the second match, a rare sight for him on Australian soil. However, Rohit bounced back strongly, scoring 73 and an unbeaten 121 in the next two games.

You can't stop the craze of fans. Girls watching Virat Kohli batting from there office balcony.







Kohli, too, had the final word. He ended the tour with a solid unbeaten 74 and stitced a match-winning partnership alongside his old friend Rohit.

The criticism did not stop there. Soon after came the home bilateral series against South Africa. India had already lost the Test series, marking their second whitewash defeat at home in the longer format in less than two years. With the team staring at an early exit from the World Test Championship final race, the spotlight quickly turned to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar–led selection committee. From team selections to individual performances, every decision was questioned.

India then faced South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked determined to pick up from where they had left off in the final ODI in Australia. Kohli was in outstanding form, scoring back-to-back centuries in the first two matches. Both hundreds came at a strike rate of over 100, putting to rest the often-raised debate about his scoring speed in limited-overs cricket. He ended the series with a brisk unbeaten 65.

Virat Kohli in his last 5 innings: vs Aus – 74(81)*

vs SA – 135(120)

vs SA – 102(93)

vs SA – 65(45)*

Erase all career stats of Virat Kohli, forget his stature for once. Despite that, Virat is world's best ODI batter in 2025 with CT







Rohit, too, made his presence felt. The former Indian captain scored two half-centuries in the three matches he played, providing solid starts at the top. Their performances not only kept them firmly in contention but also raised serious questions about the thinking of the decision-makers. Once again, Rohit and Kohli let their bats do the talking.

Return To Domestic Cricket

There was a lot of discussion around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing domestic cricket regularly. The two senior players had earlier returned to action in the Ranji Trophy and later featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective state teams. Playing domestic cricket has never really been an issue for them. In fact, with both stars having retired from two formats, it makes even more sense for them to play domestic matches, as it helps them stay match-ready and get valuable game time.

However, according to some reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed Kohli and Rohit that if they wished to continue playing ODIs, they would need to prove their fitness and form by featuring in domestic cricket. Honestly, when players of such experience and stature are asked to prove themselves again, it raises questions about whether everything is right within the system.

𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 🍿 1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs

9⃣4⃣ balls

1⃣8⃣ fours

Rohit Sharma announced his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim







Former chief selector MSK Prasad also shared his views on the matter while speaking to The Times of India. “The first thing that needs to be ensured is that you shouldn’t be messing with the minds of such big players. They are the ones who are performing, not the younger lot,” he said.

Prasad further added that it would be ideal for senior players to take part in domestic cricket whenever they are not on national duty, as their presence can inspire younger players in the state teams. At the same time, he stressed that the issue should not be brought up repeatedly or turned into unnecessary pressure.

Champions Stamp Authority

It took just one game for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to grab the headlines again. Both players scored centuries for their respective state teams, as Delhi and Mumbai registered convincing victories. While the hundreds stood out, what impressed more was the confidence and control in their batting. The clean hitting, strong strike rate, and calm approach showed that everything was falling into place for the two match-winners.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎 1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls

1️⃣4️⃣ fours

A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4-wicket victory against Andhra. He also completed 160000 runs in Men's List A cricket







This angle of Rohit Sharma's lofted straight Drive in VHT.







These are players who have won tournaments and matches for India over the years, yet they were recently put under intense scrutiny. Instead of being appreciated for their service and consistency, they were forced to answer questions about form and intent. But true champions respond in their own way— with performances.

Kohli and Rohit are scoring freely and making a strong statement with their bats. In the end, that is all Team India and the fans want from them— performances that speak louder than any criticism.

