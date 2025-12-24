Virat Kohli Continues Sublime Form, Smashes Swashbuckling Ton On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return | WATCH

India star batter Virat Kohli continued his sublime form as he struck another List A hundred while playing for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The right-handed batter had made a return to Vijay Hazare Trophy nearly after 15 years and celebrated it with a milestone.

Delhi were given a target of 299 by Andhra but suffered an early blow after Arpit Rana departed for 0 off 2. Opener Priyansh Arya was then joined by Kohli and the two provided the resistance and stitched a 114-run stand. Arya struck 74 off 44 while Kohli continued his form and eventually get to a hundred.

The swashbuckling batter has been in brilliant touch in one-day cricket. After a couple of ducks in the first two matches in Australia, Kohli has made a roaring comeback. He concluded that series with a fifty and then followed it with two back to back tons against South Africa at home. Kohli later, finished the series against the Proteas with quick-fire fifty.

The century against Andhra is Kohli’s fifth 50+ score on the trot in List A cricket.

Kohli also achieved another milestone during his hundred in this match after he became the fastest batter to get to 16000 List A runs. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar.

