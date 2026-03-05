WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel pulled off a stunning running catch reminiscent of Kapil Dev’s iconic 1983-grab to dismiss England captain Harry Brook during the India vs England semifinal at Wankhede.

Axra Patel did a Kapil Dev during T20 World Cup 2026 semi final. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Last updated: March 5, 2026 22:24:21 IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel made headlines during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match in Mumbai after he grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss captain Harry Brook for 7 off 6. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower one outside off and Brook just checked his stroke but played it in the air. 

Axar who was stationed at cover region ran back and took a stunner diving forward. 

India produced a record-breaking display of batting in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.

The side not only posted one of the highest totals in T20 World Cup history but also matched the record for the most sixes in a T20 WC innings, highlighting India’s dominance in the shortest format.

India’s innings featured a blistering partnership between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who stitched together a 97-run stand for the second wicket, the highest partnership by India in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The duo’s effort stabilised the innings after early wickets and helped India post a massive 253/7 in 20 overs.

The 19 sixes hit by India in this innings equal the highest number recorded in a T20 World Cup match, alongside the Netherlands’ 19 sixes against Ireland in 2014 and the West Indies’ 19 sixes against Zimbabwe earlier in this tournament.

In total, India hit 37 boundaries–19 sixes and 18 fours–making it the second-highest boundary count in a T20 World Cup innings, behind Sri Lanka’s 41 boundaries (30 fours, 11 sixes) against Kenya in the 2007 edition.

India’s performance also marked their sixth team total exceeding 250 runs in men’s T20 cricket, leading the chart ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have five such totals. This aggressive approach underlines India’s growing firepower in the shortest format and the depth of its batting lineup.

In addition to individual innings records, India’s overall six-hitting in the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup has been unmatched. The team has slammed 88 sixes throughout the tournament so far, leading the tally ahead of the West Indies (76) and South Africa (72). By comparison, India had hit 61 sixes in the 2024 edition, showing a marked increase in their power-hitting capability.

Coming to the match, England won the match and elected to field first. Abhishek Sharma (9) once again fell to off-spin, but a 97-run stand between Samson (89 in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) brought India back in the game big time as the duo went hammer and tongs.

Samson stitched another useful 43-run stand with Shivam Dube, who was hitting the ball with his signature fluency and brutality, scoring 43 in 25 balls, with four fours and four sixes. Cameos from Hardik Pandya (27* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7.

Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) were the top bowlers for England.

(With Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS