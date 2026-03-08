LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: MS Dhoni landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The former Indian skipper was at the Wankhede Stadium when India won against England in the semi-final.

MS Dhoni landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand. Image Credit: X/Screengrab @ANI
MS Dhoni landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand. Image Credit: X/Screengrab @ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 8, 2026 09:14:54 IST

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Former Indian skipper and T20 World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reacting to the video, fans were overjoyed and believed that Dhoni’s presence could prove to be positive news for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. The former Indian skipper was present at the Wankhede Stadium during the semi-final between India and England, which the home team went on to win by seven runs. 

WATCH: Dhoni lands in Ahmedabad before T20 World Cup Final




In a video posted by ANI, Dhoni can be seen walking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The former Indian skipper is surrounded by security personnel in the video. 

Fans react to Dhoni attending the T20 World Cup Final




Fans reacted positively to Dhoni attending the T20 World Cup final. 




The 44-year-old won the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 at the same stadium. 




With his success on the field, including India’s victories in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, many fans believed that his presence could help Suryakumar Yadav’s team win the final. 

Men in Blue await history at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian team would be chasing history as they attempt to defeat New Zealand in what would be their first win over the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup. If India goes on to win the clash, they will break multiple records. The records that would be broken if India defeats New Zealand in the final are as follows:

  • India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

  • India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup back-to-back.

  • India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home.

Also Read: IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:14 AM IST
WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

QUICK LINKS