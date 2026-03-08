WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Former Indian skipper and T20 World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reacting to the video, fans were overjoyed and believed that Dhoni’s presence could prove to be positive news for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. The former Indian skipper was present at the Wankhede Stadium during the semi-final between India and England, which the home team went on to win by seven runs.

WATCH: Dhoni lands in Ahmedabad before T20 World Cup Final









In a video posted by ANI, Dhoni can be seen walking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The former Indian skipper is surrounded by security personnel in the video.

Fans react to Dhoni attending the T20 World Cup Final

Ab koi nhi hara skta https://t.co/85vaGUs1wW — chhavi💫 (@abeyarrrrrr) March 8, 2026









Fans reacted positively to Dhoni attending the T20 World Cup final.

Remember Dhoni’s team won the IPL at this venue ,so hope Luck will favours him this time too. — Rabbit Hunter (@AshutoshSricha4) March 8, 2026









The 44-year-old won the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 at the same stadium.

THALA is here 💛🔥.. let’s go India 🇮🇳🥳 https://t.co/hbO0GxmVm1 — CSK STAN 💛 (@CSKian_31) March 8, 2026









With his success on the field, including India’s victories in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, many fans believed that his presence could help Suryakumar Yadav’s team win the final.

Men in Blue await history at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian team would be chasing history as they attempt to defeat New Zealand in what would be their first win over the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup. If India goes on to win the clash, they will break multiple records. The records that would be broken if India defeats New Zealand in the final are as follows:

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup back-to-back.

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home.

