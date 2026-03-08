LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

Rain looms as a serious concern for match in Ahmedabad in IND vs NZ Game. Weather interruptions could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Ahmedabad Rains (Image Credits : X)
Ahmedabad Rains (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 8, 2026 08:38:19 IST

IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

India is set to take on New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This stadium has witnessed some tough moments for the Indian team during the last few years. The most heartbreaking memory came on 19 November 2023, when Australia defeated India in the final of the ODI World Cup. Last time, during the Super 8 stage of this T20I World Cup, India, after a massive loss against South Africa, nearly got knocked out. The weather might also play a major role in the match, as it can even have a direct effect on the pitch conditions.

India vs New Zealand: Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, is anticipated to be hot all day. Opening temperature is going to be approximately 34 °C with a cloudy sky. At noon, it could reach near 41C, and at night, it is planned to be dropped to around 29C.
When the game starts, according to the weather, it should be clear and warm, and rain will not be expected.

Ahmedabad weather

Ahmedabad weather

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally considered good for batting and is expected to play in a similar way in the final. The surface has more red soil than black soil, which usually provides extra bounce and pace. These conditions help batters play their shots more freely and score more runs.

India vs New Zealand: Head To Head

India leading the Head to head with 18 games while NZ win 12 1 game Tie and 1 no result

Also Read: IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:38 AM IST
icc, IND vs NZ, india, new zealand, t20 world cup, t20 world cup 2026

IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

