Home > Sports > IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India take on England in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs ENG match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

India vs New Zealand (Image Credits: X)
India vs New Zealand (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 8, 2026 07:30:32 IST

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

In the T20 World Cup 2026 final, India’s squad will be taking the field against New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Guided by Suryakumar Yadav, India is aiming to etch its name in the history books as the first team to clinch the tournament thrice and also successfully defending their title. It will be a massive crowd of over 100, 000 fans witnessing the game live from the stadium, while countless others will be tuned in from all around the globe.

By registering a thrilling 7, run victory over England in the semifinal, India booked their berth in the final. Jacob Bethell of England delivered an excellent innings scoring a hundred, but India maintained composure even in the dying moments of the game that was dominated by Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional bowling performance.

When and where will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Be Played?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be played on Sunday, March 8 , at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Match Be Held?

The toss for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand Squad: New Zealand:Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:30 AM IST
IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

QUICK LINKS