‘We Missed Mohammed Siraj’: R Ashwin’s Message To Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin talked about Mohammed Siraj after India won a very close match against England in the last Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India won the game by just six runs and the whole series ended 2-2. Siraj played really well in this last match.

Siraj shines in final match

Mohammed Siraj took nine wickets in the last match, including five wickets in the second innings. He played a big role in India’s win. His performance made a big difference and caught the attention of many fans and former players like Ashwin.

Ashwin said that Siraj has not been given enough credit before. “We failed to recognise Mohammed Siraj. The time has come to recognise him now. He once again put his hand up; he has given a compelling reason. Just look at his celebration…”

Ashwin added, “It seems as if he is saying, ‘This is not the trailer. This is the main picture itself’. He is saying, ‘Please consider me as a match winner’. He is reminding us what a champion bowler he is. His bowling action, his technique and good work ethic are allowing him to play all five Tests in a series.”

Mohammed Siraj leads bowling without Bumrah

With Jasprit Bumrah not playing the last match, Siraj led the pace attack. He finished the series with 23 wickets, the most by any bowler. He showed that he can be trusted even in big matches.

Ashwin said Siraj should be given rest in small matches to avoid injury. “He is also growing old. It is important for the team management to rest him as well from inconsequential matches. He could be your No.1 Test bowler; he could be your go-to Test bowler. We have to rebuild the bowling attack.”

He added, “We have Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh. Around Mohammed Siraj and his experience, we have to build it.” Ashwin believes that Siraj can guide the new bowlers in the team.

Emotional moments for Siraj during the series

Siraj bowled 187 overs in the series, the most by any bowler. He had good and bad moments. After India lost at Lord’s, Siraj felt very upset. In that match, the ball rolled back onto his stumps after he defended it. That small moment gave England the win.

Later in the Oval Test, Siraj dropped an easy catch of Harry Brook. Brook then went on to score 111 runs. But Siraj did not give up. On the final day, he took three of the last four wickets and helped India win the match. His comeback was very special.

Ashwin said, “Let’s celebrate Siraj. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series. Dinesh Karthik interviewed him on Day 4, and then he interviewed him after the match had ended. He was his translator as well. But in the interview he had with Siraj, he was just asking questions in English…”

Ashwin calls Siraj special player

Ashwin said Siraj’s belief and hard work were the reasons behind India’s success. “In the T20 World Cup, Siraj said ‘We believe in Jassi Bhai’. But today, not Jassi Bhai, Miyan Bhai was the real instrument to level this series. Without Jasprit Bumrah, we have drawn this series. Siraj has led the attack,” he said.

Ashwin also praised Siraj’s attitude on the field. “Cricketing gods have been fair to Siraj. Despite getting it wrong at times, he never stops running in. It is very easy for someone playing all the Tests to say, ‘I am tired. I am having pain’. He is always there on the field…”

In the end, Ashwin said, “Very well deserved. It is very hard to find players like Siraj. Players like Siraj don’t come easily, especially from India. He is the first of his kind. Mohammed Siraj, for his pure attitude, is a once-in-a-generation cricketer.”

ALSO READ: Why Shashi Tharoor Thinks Sarfaraz Khan Could Be India’s Game Changer?