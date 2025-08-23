What Happened To Jonathan Gresham? Jordynne Grace Reveals Update After Recent Stroke

Jordynne Grace has now given fans the whole story about her husband, Jonathan Gresham, who had a health scare recently. The former ROH Champion had been hospitalized earlier this month when he suddenly suffered two strokes leaving fans and the wrestling community with a lot of concern.

Jonathan Gresham’s Stroke and Emergency Hospitalization

Gresham recalled the frightening scene of when he understood that something went wrong He woke up and could not move or walk the whole left side of his body. In spite of the struggle, he somehow managed to dial 911 before losing control and he later woke up in the hospital under medical care.

The incident was shocking as fans and other wrestlers could not believe that Gresham being an athletic and fit wrestler could die in the ring. Strokes at his age are rare and this made the event even more shocking to the people close to him and the wrestling fraternity in general.

Jordynne Grace on Gresham’s Recovery Progress

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Jordynne Grace who is a star in NXT shared about the condition of her husband. She said Gresham is responding much better than anyone thought and is allowed to do most of his daily activities.

“It was very scary. He’s actually bounced back incredibly well. He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle.”

Grace disclosed that physicians are yet to find out what caused Jonathan Gresham to have a stroke. Although a lot has been discussed with medical professionals, no conclusive answer has been reached so far.

Jonathan Gresham Set for Wrestling Return

One of the key reasons that have led to quick recovery of Gresham according to medical experts is that he is relatively young. The general health of the combatant also implies that he will be back in the ring much sooner than was initially anticipated. Doctors believe that the former ROH Champion could be able to continue his fight in weeks.

As fans, this is a positive indication, since Gresham has earned the reputation as one of the most technically-gifted wrestlers of his generation. His absence in the ring caused a major vacuum but the possibility of his making a comeback in the near future has rekindled the hopes of his fans all around the world.

Jordynne Grace Balances Career and Family

Other than the health update of Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace also gave her experiences in the wrestling business. She talked about her initial days with WWE developmental brand recalling the difficulties of coping with a new environment. Grace accentuated how she had to balance her emerging career and support her husband through his recovery process and it has been a challenging and fulfilling experience.

He also made comments regarding other news in the wrestling world such as the pregnancy of Naomi and her personal development in the arena. These moments showed how Grace could be a strong performer and also a strong partner that stood by Jonathan Gresham when he was going through a hard time in his life.

His path to wrestling is not one that will be quick, but the development that Jonathan Gresham has already achieved is remarkable. His strength and the help of Jordynne Grace lead fans to believe that the celebrity might take to the ring again in the near future.

