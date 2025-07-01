Live Tv
What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit

Inter Miami’s Club World Cup exit highlights both challenges and growth. Lionel Messi’s future includes deciding on a contract extension and potentially playing in the 2026 World Cup. With MLS and Leagues Cup ahead, the team aims to build on their momentum and chase more titles fueled by Messi’s star power.

Lionel Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season
Lionel Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 18:57:28 IST

Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas remained optimistic despite the team’s 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup. Co-owner David Beckham was noticeably more reserved, still feeling the sting of defeat years after his playing days. After the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both shared a heartfelt moment with star Lionel Messi outside the locker room.
Lionel Messi expressed pride in the team’s effort but acknowledged the gulf between Inter Miami and the reigning Champions League winners. “We gave it our all, and that has to serve us well for what’s really important — what’s coming next,” he said. Inter Miami’s historic run included a milestone win against FC Porto, marking the first time a North American club beat a European team in a FIFA competition, and they proudly represented MLS on the global stage.

Messi’s Next Moves: Contract, World Cup, and Legacy

Looking forward, Lionel Messi’s focus is twofold. He remains under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season, with the club hopeful he will extend his stay, especially as they prepare to open their new stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Additionally, Messi must decide whether to lead Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, potentially marking the final chapter of his legendary international career.
Teammate Jordi Alba voiced hope that Messi will continue both with Inter Miami and on the World Cup stage. Messi, who faced some thigh discomfort during the Club World Cup, may get some needed rest before MLS play resumes, keeping him fresh for the demanding schedule ahead.

The Road Ahead: MLS Season, Leagues Cup, and Title Ambitions

Inter Miami still has 18 MLS regular-season games remaining, along with the upcoming Leagues Cup tournament starting at the end of July, a title they captured in 2023. Despite sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference and tenth in the Supporters’ Shield race, confidence remains high that this squad can contend for MLS Cup.
Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari emphasized the importance of moving on but remembering their achievements. Alba echoed that belief: “We can compete against anyone, if we stay focused and keep this desire in the MLS, we’ll have a lot of chances to win.” With two titles already won since Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami’s pursuit of silverware continues, fueled by the Argentine star’s world-class influence and the team’s growing experience on big stages.

Tags: fifa club world cupinter miamilionel messi
