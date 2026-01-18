What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking ODI Series vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli didn’t just play cricket against New Zealand – he reaffirmed destiny. As a die-hard Kohli fan, results never mattered. Even when India trailed, belief never wavered. Because when Kohli bats, the Man of the Match feels inevitable – no matter who wins. The self-proclaimed King once again lived up to the crown, proving why he remains the greatest chase master of our time. Under pressure, amid expectations, Kohli delivered with ruthless consistency, silencing doubts and rewriting history.

And as we move forward, let’s dive into the records Kohli smashed after this unforgettable series.

Major Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli: When the King Decides, History Listens

Kohli’s Fastest 28,000 International Runs

Virat Kohli reached the monumental 28,000 international runs mark in just 624 innings, shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 644 innings. This wasn’t just another statistic falling , it was a statement. No batter in the history of the game has reached this milestone quicker, reinforcing Kohli’s unmatched hunger, longevity, and dominance across formats.

Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket, King Kohli

In the same breath, Kohli surged past Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 28,016 runs, climbing to second place on the all-time international run charts. Only Sachin Tendulkar now stands ahead of him , a reminder that Kohli isn’t chasing numbers anymore, he’s chasing immortality.

Virat Kohli’s Dominance Against New Zealand: One Rival, Endless Punishment

India’s Top Run-Getter in ODIs vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar’s 1,750 ODI runs against New Zealand to become India’s leading run-scorer against the Black Caps. Over the years, bowlers have changed, strategies have evolved, but the outcome remains the same- Kohli scores, New Zealand watches.

Most ODI Centuries vs New Zealand

With seven ODI centuries against the Kiwis, Kohli overtook legends Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who had six each. Every time New Zealand appears on the schedule, a Kohli hundred feels inevitable- almost like a ritual written in stone.

Most International Centuries vs New Zealand

Kohli went a step further by amassing 10 international centuries across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is against New Zealand – the most by any player in cricket history. Different formats, different conditions, same story: Kohli stands tall.

Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC Rankings Milestone: The Throne Was Never Empty

Reclaimed ICC No. 1 ODI Batting Ranking

Virat Kohli’s astonishing performance, highlighted by his 54th ODI century in the final, saw him regain the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings on January 14, 2026. Rankings may change, debates may heat up, and social media may take sides, but a king never truly loses his throne. The crown was only waiting. The monarch has simply returned to claim what is rightfully his.

(With Inputs)

