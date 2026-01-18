LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance As He Notches Up Yet Another Ton In India vs New Zealand Clash

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 20:55:39 IST

Virat Kohli once again showed his class and put up a brilliant show in the third and deciding ODI of the series in Indore on Sunday. India were handed a target of 338 and the team lost wickets regularly. It was Kohli’s brilliance that kept them in the hunt as he struck a brilliant hundred.

Apart from him, Nitish Kumar Reddy notched up a fifty while Harshit Rana gave good support from the other end. 

Earlier, in the day, New Zealand had posted a mammoth 337/8 in 50 overs. 

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 8:55 PM IST
