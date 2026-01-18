LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

Pakistan had already agreed, under a neutral venue arrangement reached in December 2024, that all its matches would be played in Sri Lanka.

Mohsin Naqvi's PCB asks to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Pakistan (PHOTO: X)
Mohsin Naqvi's PCB asks to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Pakistan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 20:02:37 IST

The T20 World Cup 2026 has been surrounded with controversies. Now, according to some media reports going around, Pakistan might withdraw from the tournament. According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed Bangladesh that it could ‘reconsider’ its participation if the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) concerns remain unresolved.

Earlier, the controversy had started after BCCI had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Following this the BCB had asked ICC for a change in the venues for T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures. They are scheduled to play their group games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

KKR stated in a release earlier, that Mustafizur has been released from the squad following due process.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India,” the franchise said.

“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement from the three-time IPL champions read.

PCB had earlier also offered to host T20 World Cup 2026 matches of Bangladesh. According to Geo News, the PCB reached out to the ICC and said they’re ready to step in for Bangladesh’s World Cup games.

Sources inside the PCB told Geo Super on Sunday that the board is eager to host the matches if Sri Lanka can’t. “

All our venues are ready for World Cup games,” they said, pointing out that Pakistan has already pulled off big ICC events like the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Women’s Qualifier. In their view, hosting Bangladesh’s games wouldn’t be a problem at all.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 8:02 PM IST
